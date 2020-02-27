Proving once again that CNN employs not one but two people to watch top-rated Fox News and then complain about it, Oliver Darcy has called out the hosts of “The Five” for doing a segment on the media politicizing the coronavirus threat.

Some of Trump's most ardent supporters in media have downplayed concerns about the coronavirus and misled audiences by telling them that news organizations and top Democrats are weaponizing fear in a bid to hurt the President's re-election efforts. https://t.co/8zW1x5b0WA — Oliver Darcy (@oliverdarcy) February 27, 2020

Darcy does know that Rush Limbaugh isn’t a Fox News host. He must since it’s all he watches.

A bit rich that "The Five" on Fox, a network whose hosts have contended that Dems and the media are weaponizing coronavirus fears to attack Trump, just spent a segment assailing the media for supposedly politicizing the situation! — Oliver Darcy (@oliverdarcy) February 27, 2020

We’re not suggesting that CNN would ever weaponize coronavirus fears to attack President Trump; Darcy just needs to ask his fellow hall monitor Brian Stelter, who wrote this just yesterday:

Since the dawn of the Trump era, countless experts have warned that the president's lack of credibility would imperil the country in the event of an emergency. As the coronavirus outbreak worsens, those fears may be coming true… https://t.co/vFo8MJZV7i — Brian Stelter (@brianstelter) February 26, 2020

Maybe Darcy’s just got a chip on his shoulder after “The Five’s” Greg Gutfeld called out Stelter last night; “Gross how media hopes for something bad to happen to a country to prove their humiliated idiocies of the past 4 years are finally validated,” he tweeted.

I wonder if politicizing a situation and calling out the politicizing of a situation is the same thing? Apparently Darcy believes that is the case.

What's rich about that? These two contentions — that Dems and the media are weaponizing coronavirus, and that the media is politicizing the situation– are not inconsistent. — Matt Whitlock (@mattdizwhitlock) February 27, 2020

These are literally the *same* complaint. pic.twitter.com/Bh6XHFwcFD — Senator Tim Allen (@senator_tim) February 27, 2020

Make that 2,400 likes and counting:

Someone who still says “ a bit rich” can only work at CNN https://t.co/hhobWuW6mt — GregGutfeld (@greggutfeld) February 27, 2020

P.S.

Update:

Stelter’s still doing all he can to make sure people panic under President Trump’s leadership:

Interviews with 20+ sources "paint a picture of deep concern over the widening coronavirus outbreak and the Trump admin's readiness to handle the crisis." 5 big bylines: @JDiamond1, @kaitlancollins, @Kevinliptakcnn, @JohnJHarwood, & @jamiegangel https://t.co/eHAYHXCFAb — Brian Stelter (@brianstelter) February 28, 2020

