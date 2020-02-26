If you’ve been waiting for some good news about the coronavirus pandemic, Bloomberg Asia has you covered. Somebody on the ball conducted a two-week study in January and concluded that the effects of the coronavirus, such as people staying indoors and factories closing, has cut China’s carbon emissions by about 100 million metric tons, or what Chile emits in a year.

If the coronavirus keeps on doing its thing, China could reduce its annual carbon footprint by 1 percent; but then again, maybe someone will find a cure and all those factories will fire up again.

