If you’ve been waiting for some good news about the coronavirus pandemic, Bloomberg Asia has you covered. Somebody on the ball conducted a two-week study in January and concluded that the effects of the coronavirus, such as people staying indoors and factories closing, has cut China’s carbon emissions by about 100 million metric tons, or what Chile emits in a year.

If the coronavirus keeps on doing its thing, China could reduce its annual carbon footprint by 1 percent; but then again, maybe someone will find a cure and all those factories will fire up again.

It’s a pity it hasn’t cut these ridiculous CO2 obsessed tweets by 100 million. — Jamie (@FrizerTizer) February 26, 2020

I feel like environmentalists will start to praise this damn virus 🙄 — Kennayyy (@Kennayyy1) February 26, 2020

The silver lining. — Julie (@Juliethewarrior) February 25, 2020

So Greta should be happy, right? — Wvlfen (@Wvlfen) February 26, 2020

I guess this coronavirus is actually a good thing if you’re a die-hard environmentalist. Greta Thunberg MAY smile for the first time in her life because the air in China is so much cleaner now 🦠🦠🦠🦠🌈☀️✨. Hooray for Covid-19🥳 — whatnow (@whatnow95785272) February 26, 2020

Hey @ComfortablySmug – this might be the best "this is the future liberals want" tweet ever. 😳 — Brian Metzger (@btmetzger) February 25, 2020

Newest Green Deal. — JimVT (@vt_jim) February 26, 2020

I guess we (USA) next 🤷🏾‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/R60BQettX5 — Vincent Washington (@VincentWash71) February 25, 2020

Lol indeed, maybe that’s the solution to global warming — Trevor Hammond (@TrevorHammond1) February 26, 2020

Good lord! Talk about peak stupidity! The crippling of an economy, deaths to human life is somehow a positive to the environment. CO2 is essential for life and people that think this is wonderful news are mentally sick! — Damo Pelham🦈 (@DamoPelham) February 26, 2020

Trading out CO2 emissions for SO2 emissions from crematoriums is something that even climate change activists should revile. — UntieToUnite 🙏🏼🍀✨🇺🇸🌻 (@UntieToUnite) February 25, 2020

