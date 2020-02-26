We’re not sure if this is supposed to be a hit piece against 2020 presidential candidate Michael Bloomberg, but since CNN’s KFile is involved, we’re assuming it is. CNN reports that when Bloomberg was mayor of New York City, he twice compared Social Security to a Ponzi scheme.

Andrew Kaczynski, Em Steck, and Nathan McDermott report:

Mike Bloomberg has vowed as a Democratic candidate for president to “strengthen entitlement programs.” But when he was mayor of New York City, Bloomberg twice compared Social Security to a “Ponzi scheme” and repeatedly said cuts to that program as well as Medicare and Medicaid had to be part of any serious solution to reducing the federal deficit.

The comments come from Bloomberg’s weekly appearances as mayor on the radio program “Live from City Hall,” which was reviewed by CNN’s KFile.

“We are giving monies out with the next guy’s money coming in and at the end of — when the music stops — it’s just not gonna be enough chairs for everybody,” Bloomberg said.

That actually makes a lot of sense. What didn’t was presidential candidate Al Gore promising to keep Social Security “in a lockbox.” You mean it wasn’t already?

The guy’s been accused of sexual harassment and a hostile work environment, and this is the dirt CNN comes up with?

