National Review’s Jim Geraghty has a great piece out this week, and what it does it look back through some of the most outrageous writings, sayings, and actions of Bernie Sanders along with the age at which each occurred, the point being that he was well into his 40s and still spouting some incredible garbage, so we can’t write it off to impetuous youth.

Bernie Sanders was at least 47 years old when he declared: “I have my own feelings about what causes cancer and the psychosomatic aspects of cancer.”https://t.co/IVc7qa6fEr — Jim Geraghty (@jimgeraghty) February 24, 2020

sure, but the field of medical science was in its infancy back then — Jonathan Chait (@jonathanchait) February 26, 2020

Geraghty writes:

Bernie Sanders was born three months before the attack on Pearl Harbor. This means Sanders was 28 years old when he wrote: “The manner in which you bring up your daughter with regard to sexual attitudes may very well determine whether or not she will develop breast cancer.” Sanders was 30 years old when he wrote his infamous op-ed about women’s rape fantasies. … He was 39 years old when he was elected mayor and received “his first steady paycheck.” (Think about how many steady paychecks you had collected by age 39, or how many you will collect if you’re younger than 39.) … He was at least 47 years old when he declared: “I have my own feelings about what causes cancer and the psychosomatic aspects of cancer.”

So Sanders had his own feelings about what causes cancer, particularly in women, and Geraghty was fortunate enough to find a video posted last year:

Oh, good, Sanders's "psychosomatic aspects of cancer" comment is on video. https://t.co/746swoTyAo — Jim Geraghty (@jimgeraghty) February 26, 2020

Check out this thread from M. Mendoza Ferrer:

Bernie Sanders: "I have my own feelings on what causes cancer and the psychosomatic aspects on cancer." Yes, yes he does. And a closer look at those views is warranted since Sanders is going to run for President. And, his views are really, really, really CRAZY. pic.twitter.com/jcsG1elY8r — M. Mendoza Ferrer (@m_mendozaferrer) January 27, 2019

In '69 Bernie's essay on "Cancer, Disease and Society" appeared in the VT Freeman. He was 28 – a year younger than AOC is now. In it he explains scientific views showing that there was a connection between women's emotional health and cancer. pic.twitter.com/z0GtTmJgP6 — M. Mendoza Ferrer (@m_mendozaferrer) January 27, 2019

Spoiler alert: the women with cancer in the study are all found to be repressed virgins or frigid, sexually repressed types who were not treated well by their mothers and teachers! pic.twitter.com/anHdEDnS18 — M. Mendoza Ferrer (@m_mendozaferrer) January 27, 2019

One study Bernie cites showed that 39 women with cancer (out of the 40 women) received no sexual information from their parents. 33 of the group were virgins prior to marriage; 5 unmarried members of the group remain virgins. pic.twitter.com/oIFyLotlrh — M. Mendoza Ferrer (@m_mendozaferrer) January 27, 2019

The majority of women in their 50s and 60s the study Bernie cites says:

– never had an orgasm,

– did not enjoy intercourse, and considered it a distasteful, wifely duty. Only 5 women were freely capable of orgasm; 5 more experienced rare to occasional orgasm. pic.twitter.com/GAMS6aDxep — M. Mendoza Ferrer (@m_mendozaferrer) January 27, 2019

Sanders also refers to a study that shows that women who were found to have a lower incidence of orgasm during sexual intercourse than patients in the control groups got more cervical CANCER. Seems Meg Ryan might want to rethink things… pic.twitter.com/AXus9TwrA3 — M. Mendoza Ferrer (@m_mendozaferrer) January 27, 2019

ALSO Dislike for sexual intercourse. amounting to actual aversion for the act, occurred far more frequently in the patients with cancer of the cervix than in patients with cancer of other sites. In other words, Ladies – you'd better learn to LIKE IT. pic.twitter.com/sJr8mRQ1cU — M. Mendoza Ferrer (@m_mendozaferrer) January 27, 2019

Bernie notes women with cancer who have the appearance of "goodness: because of the inability to discharge these (hostile) impulses" have a shorter lifespan. Good girls not only finish last – they DIE. pic.twitter.com/kDZflLxvah — M. Mendoza Ferrer (@m_mendozaferrer) January 27, 2019

But no worries, ladies. It's not really YOUR fault. It's your MOM's fault according to St. Bernard. "In the cancer patients' background were parents and particularly mothers who were "there" physically but not emotionally. pic.twitter.com/thn3TfG5eP — M. Mendoza Ferrer (@m_mendozaferrer) January 27, 2019

Mother's who raise daughters to be sexually repressed are the most at fault: "Very bluntly," Sanders writes, "the manner in, which you bring up your daughter with regard to sexual attitudes may very well determine whether or not she will develop breast cancer, among other things. — M. Mendoza Ferrer (@m_mendozaferrer) January 27, 2019

"How much guilt, nervousness have you imbued in your daughter with regard to sex?" pic.twitter.com/2SKeL8JKs8 — M. Mendoza Ferrer (@m_mendozaferrer) January 27, 2019

Bernie asks: "If she is 16, 3 yrs beyond puberty and the time which nature set forth for childbearing and spent a night out w/her bf, what is your reaction? Do you [say] she is "maladjusted," or a "prostitute," or are you happy that she has found someone" to share her love." — M. Mendoza Ferrer (@m_mendozaferrer) January 27, 2019

Teachers and schools are also to blame for giving kids cancer:

"With regard to the schools that you send your children to, are you concerned that many of these institutions serve no other function than to squash the lite. joy and curiosity out of kids." pic.twitter.com/MN4MJUMyaa — M. Mendoza Ferrer (@m_mendozaferrer) January 27, 2019

And let's not forget the teachers – those "old bitches" play a big role, too, according to Bernie:

"A child has an old bitch of a teacher (and there are many of them) or perhaps he simply is not interested in school and would rather be doing other thing." pic.twitter.com/339YlyNkSg — M. Mendoza Ferrer (@m_mendozaferrer) January 27, 2019

Bernie says the kids who "complains and rebels against the situation. which is the healthy reaction. When a person is hurt. no matter what age, he SHOULD rebel." — M. Mendoza Ferrer (@m_mendozaferrer) January 27, 2019

And those old bitches should just just be FIRED for making little kids miserable: "Who listens to him, who takes him, and his feelings, seriously? Who demands that a teacher be fired just because she makes little kids miserable? pic.twitter.com/UTvoLb2KtO — M. Mendoza Ferrer (@m_mendozaferrer) January 27, 2019

And, what happens to the poor kid who doesn't rebel?

That kid gets cancer and let's face it, probably dies. Sorry kid! Uncle Bernie says you should be rebelling more. pic.twitter.com/3whkcCOtVD — M. Mendoza Ferrer (@m_mendozaferrer) January 27, 2019

Anyway, you can find all the fun stuff about Cancer, and Teachers (whoops, I mean those old "bitches") and BAD moms here:https://t.co/u3H8L9cZRZ — M. Mendoza Ferrer (@m_mendozaferrer) January 27, 2019

I doubt anyone in the press will ask Bernie about his thoughts on all of this – but maybe they should. I mean, do we really want a President who believes that women get cancer because they're sexually repressed by their mothers? #VetBernie pic.twitter.com/YWt3S5lJte — M. Mendoza Ferrer (@m_mendozaferrer) January 27, 2019

If I told you a year ago that Bernie Sanders will have demented people so badly that they’d be actively defending the ludicrous idea that women get breast and cervical cancer from not having enough orgasms… https://t.co/wGXaRZE61A — Emily Zanotti (@emzanotti) February 26, 2020

There’s a debate tonight … maybe one of the moderators will bring it up? You know it’s a crazy primary when Sanders will be lucky to get only “safe” questions like why he praised Fidel Castro Sunday night on “60 Minutes.”

