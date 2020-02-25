National Review’s Jim Geraghty has a great piece out this week, and what it does it look back through some of the most outrageous writings, sayings, and actions of Bernie Sanders along with the age at which each occurred, the point being that he was well into his 40s and still spouting some incredible garbage, so we can’t write it off to impetuous youth.

Geraghty writes:

Bernie Sanders was born three months before the attack on Pearl Harbor.

This means Sanders was 28 years old when he wrote: “The manner in which you bring up your daughter with regard to sexual attitudes may very well determine whether or not she will develop breast cancer.”

Sanders was 30 years old when he wrote his infamous op-ed about women’s rape fantasies.

He was 39 years old when he was elected mayor and received “his first steady paycheck.” (Think about how many steady paychecks you had collected by age 39, or how many you will collect if you’re younger than 39.)

He was at least 47 years old when he declared: “I have my own feelings about what causes cancer and the psychosomatic aspects of cancer.”

So Sanders had his own feelings about what causes cancer, particularly in women, and Geraghty was fortunate enough to find a video posted last year:

Check out this thread from M. Mendoza Ferrer:

There’s a debate tonight … maybe one of the moderators will bring it up? You know it’s a crazy primary when Sanders will be lucky to get only “safe” questions like why he praised Fidel Castro Sunday night on “60 Minutes.”

