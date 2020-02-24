When Bernie Sanders absolutely dominated the Nevada caucuses Saturday, it was amazing to see the backlash even from the most liberal hosts MSNBC has to offer, and we’ve documented extensively here on Twitchy the meltdowns of NeverTrumpers who are looking like they’re going to have to vote for a socialist in order to conserve conservatism and save the country from a second Trump term.

It seems they thought the Democratic base would automatically approve of Joe Biden (who’s polling pretty well in South Carolina) or maybe even go in on another “moderate” like Michael Bloomberg or Pete Buttigieg. But now they’re picturing a debate stage featuring President Trump and Sen. Sanders, who just heaped some praise on Fidel Castro Sunday night and alienated a whole lot of Democrats by tweeting that he’s fighting both the Republican and Democratic establishment. Lifelong Dems are now wondering if Sanders is really on their side or if he’ll just run as a spoiler Independent if he doesn’t get the nod.

Pete J. Hasson posts an interesting scenario: Suppose it comes down to it and the Jennifer Rubins and Max Boots and Rick Wilsons just can’t in good conscience vote for a socialist … should they be welcomed back into the GOP’s big tent?

If a Bernie nomination pushes NeverTrump types back to GOP in 2020, Trump supporters would be smart to welcome them back rather than rubbing their noses in it — Peter J. Hasson (@peterjhasson) February 24, 2020

This. Build the coalition. There are two choices: Liberty or socialism. https://t.co/7597yLGuNq — Dana Loesch (@DLoesch) February 24, 2020

1000% correct, and Trump supporters WILL welcome them the back the same way they welcomed back a lot of people who hated Trump during the 2016 primary. https://t.co/kPPrL2nHON — Eddie Zipperer (@EddieZipperer) February 24, 2020

Agreed. But they won't come back. They'll support Bernie and virtue signal how awesome they are while doing it. They're not focused on good policy, they're butthurt they lost their power. https://t.co/qbL2itvGbH — Michael Berry (@MichaelBerrySho) February 24, 2020

This is incorrect. — Ron Coleman (@RonColeman) February 24, 2020

No. They can never be trusted again. I’d rather have an accurate count of my actual compatriots than padding the numbers by embracing these moles and worms who can and will turn on us at any moment. Not to mention that they are insufferable pricks. — Nick Searcy, INTERNATIONAL FILM & TELEVISION STAR (@yesnicksearcy) February 24, 2020

Can we compromise

Let them back in the big tent

But mock the living sh*t out of them

&

Know better than to trust them Gotta be honest

I'll take every vote we can get — Jim Hanson (@JimHansonDC) February 24, 2020

My unsolicited take — too many GOPers let their ego get in the way of the bigger picture (judges, tax bill, etc.) & instead of riding it out, they sowed major discord within the party & even openly supported democrats. These squishy folks don't deserve a seat back at the table. https://t.co/ICxpKtfJva — LB (@beyondreasdoubt) February 24, 2020

I recommend a measured forgiveness conditional on penance and self-reflection. pic.twitter.com/fcSvJLdgqc — PoliMath (@politicalmath) February 24, 2020

Uh no, we'll never forget pic.twitter.com/G7PeKzznkz — Pam Besteder (@pambesteder) February 24, 2020

We've already welcomed a bunch back… those who have seen Trump's governance over the past few years and admitted they were wrong in 2016. https://t.co/oU37Pgd3cc — John Ocasio-Nolte (@NolteNC) February 24, 2020

So much of Conservative, Inc., under the eventual NeverTrumpers was about policing who got to be in and who was expelled. All might be welcome but all mustn't be leaders. Particularly these folks. Many of their views (e.g. interventionism) are toxic to the big tent and its goals. — Mollie (@MZHemingway) February 24, 2020

There isn't a single group that negatively impacted my family's life more than #NeverTrump. They gave cover to Hollywood Leftists to single out and target our Hispanic family as racist, bigots, etc. NeverTrump tried to destroy our "kind" & would do it again if given the chance. https://t.co/D9DvaNw9Dd — Patrick Courrielche (@courrielche) February 24, 2020

Problem is, they only bring failure in their wake. Don't really need that stench around https://t.co/YPT2FgMgZu — FilmLadd (@FilmLadd) February 24, 2020

I'm not sure what the benefit would be. I mean, what do people like Jen Rubin and Tom Nichols bring to the table? They can vote for Trump if they have a change of heart, but I don't know why anyone would value their input on anything. https://t.co/4B2eojoSlZ — Mexico Rob (@robkroese) February 25, 2020

Why? Let Jen Rubin, Bill Kristol and the rest of the talentless chattering class wander in the political wilderness. https://t.co/21fqDSuPvq — Chris Barron (@ChrisRBarron) February 24, 2020

Instructions to returning #NeverTrump ers

1. You guys vote for Trump

2. STFU https://t.co/J9xDBIjSYk — Arthur Kimes (@ComradeArthur) February 24, 2020

Take their votes by all means but make sure you remember their names for the future. Electoral politics is a team sport & they were happy to wear Hillary’s jersey. https://t.co/V1oW52j7Ll — Gray Connolly (@GrayConnolly) February 24, 2020

You want us to not rub their noses in it? The people that have spent the last four years talking down to us? Not likely lol. https://t.co/s36YkZpV9a — Shem Horne (@Shem_Infinite) February 24, 2020

Nah, we don't want them. We've already got too many people on our side subverting the MAGA Agenda. https://t.co/GcF6lkaLam — The Columbia Bugle 🇺🇸 (@ColumbiaBugle) February 24, 2020

This is a stupid argument. Same ones who pushed Trump to endorse Romney.

Screw the Never Trumpers. They have no home. They have no influence. They can’t move 500 votes. They have no place on the right https://t.co/u441k7MJKc — William (@WilliaminCA) February 25, 2020

Not until there is contrition first. https://t.co/1TtHdOROQo — alexandriabrown (@alexthechick) February 24, 2020

Huge landslide victory awaits if Max Boot is welcome back in Trump’s GOP https://t.co/z35efEbbmY — Scott Greer (@ScottMGreer) February 24, 2020

Good one.

The folks who are still using that label (some of whom I still find to be interesting & I read/follow) amount to a handful of commentators living in blue states. Not sure why either Rs or Ds should build their platforms or choose their nominees around 8 people w no voter base. https://t.co/IXhNwttRM8 — Inez Stepman (@InezFeltscher) February 24, 2020

Those cable news gigs are pretty sweet though.

Why should we care about a bunch of the relevant hacks? Go ahead, vote for Bernie. All eight of you. https://t.co/ALSRxELMs3 — Matt Braynard (@MattBraynard) February 24, 2020

I mean I would, but they don't want back in the fold. There is no money or attention in the fold. Their money and attention is being part of the 3% of the Republican party…or "former Republican" party. https://t.co/ZiHgEMPk9W — Charlie (@Cafazza) February 24, 2020

The ones who’re truly on the fence aren’t the problem. It’s the former party big shots who’re working to elect a communist & take out R senators so he’s got no checks on him who’re the problem… and those guys aren’t coming back https://t.co/wrBdkCvRzM — (((Elliot))) (@ElliotE33) February 24, 2020

They're called "Never Trumpers" for a reason. They won't come back. https://t.co/zcS2Leo31L — Angela.Kay (@DeepSouthProud) February 24, 2020

Agree, to a degree. However, the pundits who are obnoxious and nonstop attack us for being willing to vote for Trump need to be outcasts and remain that way. — Caleb Hull (@CalebJHull) February 24, 2020

I would welcome most NeverTrumpers back into the party. However, if grifters like Rick Wilson tried to come back, absolutely not. https://t.co/eXp24NPUrP — Caleb Hull (@CalebJHull) February 24, 2020

There are no gatekeepers either way, ppl are going to go where they want and do what they want. — Seth Mandel (@SethAMandel) February 24, 2020

All these people are mocking me for voting for an individual, without knowing me personally. And i'm supposed to roll out the red carpet for these condescending hacks? Nope. Not now, not ever. — random thoughts (@musings_n) February 24, 2020

Our feeling is if you still call yourself Never Trump after two awesome Supreme Court nominations and a booming economy, you’re never coming back to the GOP as long as President Trump is at the head of it, so it’s kind of a moot point.

Related: