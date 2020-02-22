We don’t know what they’re serving as a victory celebration over at Bernie Sanders HQ — maybe he’s just inhaled too much pot and patchouli — but the elderly socialist with three houses is tweeting that he’s going to take the momentum from Nevada and roll right through Texas after he’s secured the Democratic nomination. Bookmark it.

The dude’s Twitter handle is “Bernie is my Real Dad.”

Trending

We’ll let him have his fun today.

Related:

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Bernie SandersDonald TrumpNevada caucusesTexas