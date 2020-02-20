We’re guessing that disgraced ex-Rep. Katie Hill will get the softball treatment on “The View” Friday; after all, none of the ladies wants to be labeled as biphobic now that she’s told George Stefanopoulos that her bisexuality “was a huge part of it” — it being the scandal that led her to resign. And it was only a week ago that Joy Behar pressed the New York Times’ Bari Weiss to explain bisexuality to her. “How does that work, exactly,” she asked.

TOMORROW: She’s the former congresswomen forced to resign after her nude photo scandal — see Katie Hill (@KatieHill4CA) join @TheView co-hosts to share her story. pic.twitter.com/YVPQErNZoB — The View (@TheView) February 20, 2020

"Nude photo scandal *with her congressional staffers*" #FIFY! — Tom (@BoreGuru) February 20, 2020

Her nude photo scandal (with the staffer she forced into sex) https://t.co/QEZS1QwSV9 — Anthony Bialy (@AnthonyBialy) February 21, 2020

You'd think a show for women would focus on the female victim, not invite a predator to "share her story." — Anthony Bialy (@AnthonyBialy) February 21, 2020

Who forced her to resign? Speaker Nancy Pelosi? That was pretty sexist and biphobic of her.

