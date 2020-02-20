We’re guessing that disgraced ex-Rep. Katie Hill will get the softball treatment on “The View” Friday; after all, none of the ladies wants to be labeled as biphobic now that she’s told George Stefanopoulos that her bisexuality “was a huge part of it” — it being the scandal that led her to resign. And it was only a week ago that Joy Behar pressed the New York Times’ Bari Weiss to explain bisexuality to her. “How does that work, exactly,” she asked.

Who forced her to resign? Speaker Nancy Pelosi? That was pretty sexist and biphobic of her.

