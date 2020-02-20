This is one of those instances where you have to read past the headline. We’re guessing you spend some time on the hellscape that is Twitter, and a lot of people are calling Bernie Sanders supporters, aka Bernie Bros, abusive. Sanders, of course, suggests this might be the work of Russian bots.
NEW: Sanders implies Russia, not his supporters, may be to blame for online vitriol. Experts aren’t so sure. https://t.co/xTd00e6VY0
— Tony Romm (@TonyRomm) February 20, 2020
So how do we get from there to this headline?