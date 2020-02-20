Even Michael Bloomberg’s campaign manager could only say that his candidate had a better second half of Wednesday night’s Democratic debate, and it’s true: it would have been difficult for it to get worse than his savage beat-down by Elizabeth Warren not even 10 minutes in.

President Trump weighed in on the debate and agreed with one thing Bloomberg said: that there’s no chance of Bernie Sanders defeating him in 2020. Plus, he managed to get in a swipe at Mini Mike.

“I don’t think there’s any chance whatsoever of Senator Sanders defeating President Trump.” Mini Mike Bloomberg. Mini, there’s even less chance, especially after watching your debate performance last night, of you winning the Democrat nomination…But I hope you do! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 20, 2020

Trump didn’t tag Bloomberg, but he still found the tweet and responded in less than an hour … with this:

Some low-level staffer making $6,000 a month probably came up with that savage hashtag.

The person in charge of this Twitter account is terrible with hashtags — Jimmy Two Shoes (@JimmyTw13837513) February 20, 2020

Stupidest hashtag ever… YOU'RE FIRED — 🇺🇸🇺🇸 Miguelifornia 🇺🇸🇺🇸 (@michaelbeatty3) February 20, 2020

"carnival barker" Brutal — Val (@Valnofux) February 20, 2020

We guess Joe Biden isn’t the only septuagenarian running who can throw out old-timey references.

Carnival barking clown? What year is it? Obvious Trump reply: At least I'm tall enough to get on the rides at the Carnival. — 𝓛𝓲𝓼𝓪 (@Rockprincess818) February 20, 2020

After last night we just picture you saying this out loud and it's hilarious. — Gideon🌹 (@meremaids) February 20, 2020

Trump's tweets feel natural. Good or bad they are natural. Mikey's (whomever is in charge of this account) sound like they are trying too hard. Kind of funny. — 🐓)) DB Cooper ((☠️ (@Michael12764203) February 20, 2020

It's so easy to tell staff tweets for you — Matt (@msuhajda) February 20, 2020

lmaoooooo!!!!! excellent use of five million dollars sir!!!!! — amy (@arb) February 20, 2020

What kind of boomer are you paying to use hashtags like that? — Matt Whitlock (@mattdizwhitlock) February 20, 2020

Have you been released from the hospital after that brutal beat down you got yesterday in the debate stage? — Mark Dice (@MarkDice) February 20, 2020

Mike, you’ve united America! It’s possible. Everyone on the left AND the right can’t stand you! 🤣 — Trevor 🇺🇸 (@SoCal4Trump) February 20, 2020

With all due respect, Mr. Bloomberg, your debate performance last night was arguably the worst I've ever seen. Trump would absolutely eat you alive. I think you should step aside and let one of your better-equipped competitors take it from here. Fund 'em, if you like! My 2¢. — Colin Moriarty (@notaxation) February 20, 2020

You came up short at last night's debate. Your campaign is dead. Trump didn't blow a half billion dollars on a vanity project. — Howard Notelling (@BluegrassPundit) February 20, 2020

You may be a billionaire, but you’re out of your league. — Rigbee17 Text TRUMP to 88022 (@Sandie882Sandie) February 20, 2020

Someone went to Vegas and lost $210 million — inyourhead (@bluntanddirect) February 20, 2020

Based on your performance last night, @realDonaldTrump should be pardoning you. — Buzz Patterson for Congress (@BuzzPatterson) February 20, 2020

Drop out of the race, Mike. We don't want you. pic.twitter.com/ovkmDAlzl0 — Bernie or Else (@BernieOrElse) February 20, 2020

I’d lie low if I were you. Especially after last night.😂🤣😂 — Sandy Koch 🇺🇸✌️ (@sandylkoch) February 20, 2020

Shouldn't you be removing Elizabeth Warren's shoe from your ass?? — "iNcReDuLoUs BoOmEr RuBe" (@RightOpinionPod) February 20, 2020

Shouldn’t you be covering up sexual harassment payoffs with NDA’s? — The Realest Diva 🙋🏼‍♀️🇺🇸 (@realPolitiDiva) February 20, 2020

Ok, Bloomer — Greg Price (@greg_price11) February 20, 2020

your twitter attacks on @realDonaldTrump are like your height: they fall WAY short. try again, shorty. 😂 — BeautifulChaos (@Beautful_Chaos) February 20, 2020

Grow up little man. — Dave Swims // Get Salty // Stay Salty (@sanderling68) February 20, 2020

Come on Bloomberg team. You can do better than this. — Pepe Kek (@StanStephens13) February 20, 2020

Mike Bloomberg would lose a personality contest to Al Gore. — Santa's Tavern (@SantasTavern) February 20, 2020

Proves once more that Democrats can’t meme or it seems aren’t adequate at insults …… and other small problems. pic.twitter.com/AL6SxMiLpZ — Jamie Doe (@SheSaz) February 20, 2020

Sigh. You're literally asking for it as last night's spanking wasn't enough. — Usifo (@MrUsifo) February 20, 2020

Tell us one of the jokes that got you in trouble Mini. — ConservativeGuru (@Mrcool327) February 20, 2020

We might hear one if he releases the women from their non-disclosure agreements.

