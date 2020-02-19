Vox already set the table for the story last week, when writer Teddy Schleifer opened up his DMs to any Oracle employees who had something to say about co-founder Larry Ellison holding a fundraiser in Silicon Valley for President Trump.

Schleifer managed to get enough responses for a piece the next day, and now he’s reporting that “some” Oracle employees are planning to walk out at noon Thursday in protest of the Trump fundraiser. Also, they’re asking Oracle’s board to issue a statement denouncing the Trump administration.

Somehow we doubt that’s going to happen if a few employees leave during lunch hour.

