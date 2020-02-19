Now that Ambassador Richard Grenell has been tapped to be President Trump’s acting director of national intelligence, reporters are digging into his biography, and all they can seem to find is that Grenell was a Twitter troll before becoming ambassador to Germany. The word has gone out.

Here’s CNN contributor Garret M. Graff comparing the experience of Grenell to that of James Clapper:

Reminder: Jim Clapper spent 50 years in intelligence, headed two agencies, and served as the Under Sec of intel at the Pentagon before becoming DNI. Ric Grenell was … a notably rude Twitter troll. https://t.co/ST1adUqJJR — Garrett M. Graff (@vermontgmg) February 19, 2020

Did Clapper do anything else we should know about?

Also, lied to Congress https://t.co/AWQxi5XhAe — Smokin Monkey, Chief Reply Officer (@ARaised_Eyebrow) February 20, 2020

Reminder: Clapper lied under oath. https://t.co/pbX81nwZon — Michael Greer (@thetalentscout) February 20, 2020

He was a bumbling lying fool for most of it and participated in a coup…Jesus H Christ get a damn clue https://t.co/LTLb4OFlpU — Jane L (@SunnyJL52) February 20, 2020

Clapper’s a perjuring piece of shit. https://t.co/XMCWBVW0KW — John Ocasio-Nolte (@NolteNC) February 20, 2020

Establishment suck ups gonna suck https://t.co/hSIdgo4qvt — Kurt Schlichter (@KurtSchlichter) February 20, 2020

I don't know much about Grenell but given Clapper's record as a perjurer and ringleader of the Russia insanity (to say nothing of his own Twitter persona), this comparison may not convey the intended contrast. https://t.co/YZJPy7dPLE — Jeremy Senderowicz (@jsende) February 19, 2020

Clapper also indisputably lied under oath to Congress about the NSA. Experience doesn’t equal integrity or wisdom. https://t.co/DEK5vgQJgl — Scott Ruesterholz (@Read_N_Learn) February 20, 2020

Reminder: Clapper, after first denying, admitted to House Intel Committee that he personally confirmed the existence of the Steele dossier to the media. I simply cannot imagine attempting to hold up Clapper, of all people, as a counter-example to Grenell. Sad. https://t.co/xdP0YLE5Ig — Jeff Carlson (@themarketswork) February 19, 2020

Show us on the doll where the accomplished ambassador who didn’t lie to Congress or perpetrate a massive illegal hoax in an attempt to overthrow the elected president touched you. https://t.co/XyKrIRVrR3 — Sean Davis (@seanmdav) February 19, 2020

FLASHBACK: 4 Different Lies James Clapper Told About Lying To Congress https://t.co/9gW6iORaoN https://t.co/cYLjhkvUU6 — WhiteHousePressCorps (@whpresscorps) February 20, 2020

Reminder: Jim Clapper lied to Congress and participated in an unlawful coup you putz https://t.co/DUJ1pT2QhE — The Drunk Republican (@DrunkRepub) February 20, 2020

Reminder: Jim Clapper is also a scumbag who lied to Congress about spying on every American citizen without a warrant. https://t.co/OJbf8Vy3e3 — A. Newsman (@a_newsman) February 19, 2020

Remind me again how many times Clapper lied under oath to Congress? https://t.co/2oyDlxEgwU — Craig Polk (@cpolk10) February 19, 2020

Clapper also lied to Congress, but whatevs. https://t.co/F3H052Xpkv — Carlton Hinds (@methuselaschild) February 19, 2020

You left out the part where Clapper is a treasonous twatwaffle. https://t.co/7U7lrjQaaA — 😎JUSTICESEEKER😎 (@brainburp13) February 19, 2020

Very accomplished piece of shit. Absolutely agree, nobody screwed America quite as hard as Clapper and his special buddy John Brennan. Not people I'd spend my time cheering for, but that's just me. Weirdo. https://t.co/goDEd65toG — 🇺🇸WhiteRabbitDLUX™⭐⭐⭐ (@WhiteRabbitDLUX) February 19, 2020

And then participated in a massive multi-agency conspiracy to remove a president with false leaks, illegal true leaks, creation of false evidence, obstruction of justice via defrauding the FISA court, and so on. https://t.co/HlcC9K8arE — (((Dal Jeanis))) (@DalJeanis) February 19, 2020

.@RichardGrenell is sharp and competent. Harvard Kennedy School grad, senior UN official, ambassador to one of the most important US partners. Susan Rice went from UN Ambassador to National Security Advisor but Ambassador to Germany to ODNI is somehow out of bounds? Ok. — John Noonan (@noonanjo) February 20, 2020

Sign of a good hire / nomination – the press and deep state is upset https://t.co/LMJEkQoXWv — rob b. (@RobBar88) February 19, 2020

Guess which cable network this guy works for. Just guess without looking at his bio. https://t.co/9D8XdZgDXJ — Sandman (@gregsand84) February 20, 2020

