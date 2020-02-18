At first, we thought this tweet from CNN’s S.E. Cupp was some sort of meditation on climate change, except in her scenario, she’s asking you to save the planet by turning up the thermostat one degree. She assured Eric Bolling that it was nothing to do with climate change; she just wanted to be warmer at work.

We’ve already learned from actress and gubernatorial candidate Cynthia Nixon that air conditioning is notoriously sexist, and the socialist magazine Jacobin declared air conditioning a front in the class war, with management freezing out the workers who have no control over the thermostat.

But this is the tweet that got it all started:

Guys. A giant asteroid the size of Texas is hurtling towards the earth. Impact is certain, extinction guaranteed. You can save the planet by turning the thermostat at your office up ONE degree.

Do you do it? — S.E. Cupp (@secupp) February 18, 2020

I immediately assume this is a conspiracy cooked up by women in the workplace who are always complaining about how cold it is. — Jesse Kelly (@JesseKellyDC) February 18, 2020

We think he’s got it.

Assuming you're directing this at the guys in your office who like to set the thermostat at "meat locker?" I have a vague notion they'll just shout something like "fake news." — Rhonda Powers (@RhondaPowers) February 18, 2020

Why are women in the office always cold? This is NOT the way to get what you want lady. — Iowaclassconsciousness (@jdubrocketshirt) February 18, 2020

Nice try new girl. Bring a sweater — Doctor Why 🏴‍☠️ (@NoEyeContact) February 18, 2020

Dress in layers. Christ. — FabbalousGillabolous (@fabbalous) February 18, 2020

I'm sure they would. Now, imagine you could save the planet by turning the thermostat down one degree–would you put on a sweater? — DrM (@DrMagnolias) February 18, 2020

A) hell no

B) why am I at the office. — Bleu Cheque (@DKCMOM1) February 18, 2020

Nah. I don’t buy the premise. Physics are wrong and it’s more likely my Admin Assistant is trying to get me to warm up the office. — Mister Vandman “Yorktanan”❌ (@yorktanan) February 18, 2020

Oh, hell, no. The possibility of witnessing a mass extinction is the only thing that keeps me going. — Chaz Williamson (@upstreamblogger) February 18, 2020

Guys. Serious. An alien species that eats human brains is poised to attack Earth, and we can avoid it by always using our turn signals when appropriate. What? Now you tell me the only way to avoid the attack is to avoid creating absurd hypotheticals? Never mind. — Brian Rose (@drbtrose) February 18, 2020

How does the temperature of an office change the trajectory of an asteroid? H/T @philllosoraptor — Ben Orr (@theREALbenORR) February 18, 2020

Explain how those two things are connected first. — Chris Arrr (@capitalistpeeg) February 18, 2020

Explain the science behind how turning a thermostat knob will redirect a rock hurling through space at 100k mph ?? This is the same type of argument climate change goofs make about the environment. Using emotion to convince individuals to surrender libraries — Hydrocarbon farmer (@jic447) February 18, 2020

An asteroid the size of Texas would obliterate all life on this planet before we are even aware of it hitting the planet. So um… it's been a good run, guys! — Pé Resists (@4everNeverTrump) February 18, 2020

No. In CT we would welcome the asteroid with free health care, free college, a housing voucher, energy assistance, an obama phone and food stamps. The racist anti-asteroid working folk would cover the costs plus we will invite all galaxy asteroids to visit as well. — Earl ❤ 🎸🎶🐕 (@itisearl) February 18, 2020

*turns down thermostat 5 degrees* — Attila the Honeybun. (@TimMansplainsIt) February 18, 2020

I turn it down another five just to spite the asteroid–I don't negotiate with terrorists — Seth Mandel (@SethAMandel) February 18, 2020

Maybe we could bribe the meteor with pallets of cash? It could promise not to destroy us while secretly continuing its course. — Dogless Matt (@ShoeInTheBox) February 18, 2020

If turning my thermostat up one degree cause the asteroid to miss, won’t turning it down 2 degrees also cause it to miss as well? If not then I suggest we don’t mess with thermostats. — Just Saying! (@Harpwood1) February 18, 2020

S.E. Cupp. A giant asteroid the size of Texas is hurtling towards the earth. Impact is certain, extinction guaranteed. You can save the planet by voting for Trump.

I won't even ask, of course you wouldn't. — Gitabushi (@Gitabushi) February 18, 2020

Or we can just turn off CNN to save the planet — D Mac- (@dougm7914) February 18, 2020

A giant asteroid the size of SE Cupp's gullibility is hurtling towards the earth. Impact is certain, extinction guaranteed. You can save the planet by turning on CNN. Do you do it? — Gunner Morris Fine מוריס בסדר (@GunnerFine) February 18, 2020

No — Stinky T. Cat (@stinkytcat1) February 18, 2020

Gal. A false premise from a preening host with nothing interesting to say and a lousy reputation tries to lure you into watching. Do you try to remember what channel number CNN is? https://t.co/bohLJ0K7C4 — Anthony Bialy (@AnthonyBialy) February 18, 2020

Turn it down one degree, because some broad is going to turn it up one degree for sure. — Chris Nodimas🍄 (@CholeraFan) February 18, 2020

Pass. Illogical solutions to hysterical problems. — DeFo (@FoAnimated) February 18, 2020

Is a giant asteroid hitting earth meant to be bad in this scenario? Cc @smod4real — Stephen Gutowski (@StephenGutowski) February 18, 2020

No. Because we perfected the technology to solve this problem in 1979. pic.twitter.com/YEoCXlc3JN — Will Collier (@willcollier) February 18, 2020

I'm trying to figure out how one of these can possibly have an effect on the other. I've got nothing. This is a stupid conjecture that is completely disconnected from reality. — WillieW (@WWP_1) February 18, 2020

Is this some sort of female illogical riddle? — TheRealzBepo (@TheRealzBepo) February 18, 2020

“Extinction is guaranteed, but you can save the planet nevertheless by an insignificant act” No where have I heard this scenario proposed before…? pic.twitter.com/IGw9LKpmYk — The Unknown Tweeter (@AHNastyface) February 18, 2020

Ahem- may I point out that you are tricking people into an answer by making a highly suspect assumption about a future event (planetary devastation over climate) and couching it in more real science (actual asteroid observation science) and btw using 1 degree as mitigating is BS! https://t.co/Rlgp69buCY — 🇺🇸 ERIC BOLLING 🇺🇸 (@ericbolling) February 18, 2020

Dude. What are you talking about. I just want to be warmer at work. https://t.co/qgKix0nKrL — S.E. Cupp (@secupp) February 18, 2020

Talk to Stelter and Darcy about it.

