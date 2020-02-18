At first, we thought this tweet from CNN’s S.E. Cupp was some sort of meditation on climate change, except in her scenario, she’s asking you to save the planet by turning up the thermostat one degree. She assured Eric Bolling that it was nothing to do with climate change; she just wanted to be warmer at work.

We’ve already learned from actress and gubernatorial candidate Cynthia Nixon that air conditioning is notoriously sexist, and the socialist magazine Jacobin declared air conditioning a front in the class war, with management freezing out the workers who have no control over the thermostat.

But this is the tweet that got it all started:

We think he’s got it.

Talk to Stelter and Darcy about it.

