We have some fun with NeverTrumpers who have vowed to vote Democrat no matter what just to get Donald Trump out of office. That means, of course, that a true conservative like Tom Nichols would happily pull the lever for socialist Bernie Sanders, right?

On MSNBC, liberal professor Eddie Glaude Jr. called out NeverTrumper Steve Schmidt for declaring Trump’s presidency an emergency but then suggesting he might not vote for Sanders if he’s the nominee.

MSNBC Panelist to NeverTrumper: If You Can’t Vote Sanders, Trump Isn’t ‘Emergency’ You Say He Is https://t.co/GzwrO6wa2f pic.twitter.com/aiirEDn6Sd — David Rutz (@DavidRutz) February 18, 2020

David Rutz writes at The Free Beacon:

“If Donald Trump is the emergency you say he is, and the Democratic Party puts forward Bernie Sanders, and you tell me that you can’t vote for him, then it seems to me that Donald Trump isn’t the emergency that you say he is,” liberal professor Eddie Glaude Jr. said after Schmidt recounted the positives of a potential Michael Bloomberg candidacy against the threat of Trump’s presidency, proclaiming the former New York City mayor more electable than Sanders. Schmidt didn’t explicitly say he wouldn’t vote for Sanders but he lambasted the candidate as a “socialist who honeymooned in the Soviet Union” who “wants to take health care away from 150 million people” and promised a laundry list of free items for voters.

But Schmidt will vote for him just to get Trump out of office, right?

“Vote for socialism or admit you’re a charlatan” is quite a corner to be painted into. You hate to see it. https://t.co/mTFbnlu2hZ — Matt Whitlock (@mattdizwhitlock) February 18, 2020

He's absolutely right. There's no intellectually honest position that says Trump is an existential threat but Sanders is too far left to vote for. This has been apparent to anyone not in anti-Trump for years now. Nut up or shut up, Stevie. — Phil (@philllosoraptor) February 18, 2020

Breaking news: Pundit speaks truth on Corporate Establishment Network — Andrés Manuel López Labrador (@bablobiggins) February 18, 2020

I mean, he’s absolutely right. — Let Dak Attack (@Jan_Hus_1369) February 18, 2020

Because Sanders himself is an emergency — Josh Brunke (@JoshBrunke1) February 18, 2020

There can always be a worse emergency — Lionel Hutz, Esq. (@LionelEsq) February 18, 2020

“I don’t like to use the language of ‘far to the left’” Sure let’s just make believe Bernie and his supporters are moderate. — Tom Bodell S. (@TomSuttles12) February 18, 2020

Our country is by far the best place it has ever been to live in and be free. You “emergency” people are really getting a bit too crazy. A Bern vote is to take the whole wonderful economy way backwards. — Pat H (@PatHarrigan1) February 18, 2020

Now that is a solid point — Annie La B 🦅🇺🇸 (@arelab13) February 18, 2020

Lol. This is the mess team NT created and now must own. Enjoy! — Jon Morgan (@morgojo) February 18, 2020

Don't be fooled. If Sanders is the nominee, there will be #NeverTrump who will vote for him. I expect Bulwark, etc. articles telling us how it's a "moral duty" to stop Trump. They're a cult and they will do idiotic cult things. — Slough of Despond (@sloughdespond) February 18, 2020

Some us never thought he was an “emergency” to begin with… Just not Presidential material.

Still don’t… but he’s still better than what the Left has come up with. — Politically Agnostic Boomer Human Scum (@joeleyare) February 18, 2020

Never Trump no longer makes sense. Vote for Trump. — Zeus (@cypherhalo) February 18, 2020

Making America socialist to own the Cons. — CDavidD (@drazan_chris) February 18, 2020

