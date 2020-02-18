We’ve said it before, but we don’t know what happened to the U.K. While police are busy tracking down and confiscating dangerous gardening tools that have been left lying around and asking citizens to contact police if they see someone buying a hammer at the hardware store, bystanders are busy taking down terrorists with a fire extinguisher and a 5-foot narwhal tusk. And that doesn’t even get into the problem of acid attacks.

In the meantime, London Mayor Sadiq Khan is calling on Londoners to address the horrible imbalance of male to female Wikipedia editors and trying to get fast food advertisements banned on London transport.

Obviously the man is pretty woke, and he confirmed that by celebrating LGBT History Month with a tweet affirming that all gender identities are valid.

Trans women are women.

Trans men are men.

Non-binary people are non-binary.

All gender identities are valid.

#LGBTHistoryMonth — Mayor of London (@MayorofLondon) February 16, 2020

When he says “all” gender identities are valid, we wonder if he could give us a rough estimate of the number. Piers Morgan was nearly forced off the air for scoffing at the idea there are more than 100 genders.

Meanwhile…… how many stabbings in London last week? — Teresa (@teresadg0) February 16, 2020

Don’t worry about the stabbings or acid attacks – all that matters is this! — PINK HEDONIST (@pinkhedonist) February 16, 2020

When the mayor of London tweets ideological dogma, it’s utterly concerning. — JessDeWahls (@JessDeWahls) February 16, 2020

If you can be anything you want to be, I want to identify as Mayor of London and actually do something about the things that matter to Londoners. Unlike you. — Miss Jo (@HaramHussy) February 16, 2020

Bins, Buses, Trains, Schools, Police… Do. Your. Day. Job. — Ramon Agusta, Esq. QC (@ramonagusta) February 16, 2020

WTF. Why are you commenting on this? Your sole job is to manage plans and policies that affect London. Stay in your damn lane. — Peter Lloyd (@Suffragentleman) February 17, 2020

Nice mansplaining, Khan. — Law of Self Defense (@LawSelfDefense) February 18, 2020

You completely erased gay and lesbian people from your statement. You know, the LG people. — Anon +++ (@MagniAnon) February 18, 2020

For a tweet celebrating LGBT history, it is odd he’d leave out gays and lesbians.

And you are a science denier. — Obianuju Ekeocha (@obianuju) February 16, 2020

Hi @MayorofLondon! I'm a science teacher. If I teach children the well-understood fact that there are 2 sexes, male & female, characterised in complex animals by reproductive systems adapted to produce sperm and eggs respectively, do you think I should be welcome in @UKLabour? — HarlequinDuck🕷 (@Shelducks8) February 16, 2020

Can you define women for us then? Seeing as it's kinda important when it comes to the equality act. — Leeky Soup Dragon (@SoupieDragon) February 16, 2020

If all trans women are women than all women must be trans, right? — yannispappas (@yannispappas) February 17, 2020

Sexist by nonsense. Women are adult human females. Women are not a feeling, a costume or a desire in a man's head. — Maya Forstater (@MForstater) February 16, 2020

No. Stop insulting women. — Diana (@TheMoominmama) February 16, 2020

Hello @MayorofLondon. Being a woman is not an identity. — Dr Sarah Rutherford (@sarahrutherfor2) February 16, 2020

As a female I feel totally powerless and ignored. I cant even have a private space for a pee. If I express my opinion I am open to being persecuted. I havent lived for 63 years to have my rights eroded. — Mazz Watson 🇬🇧🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿🇮🇱 (@watson_mazz) February 16, 2020

Mayor of London,

What is a woman? — Fionne Orlander (@FionneOrlander) February 16, 2020

Women are adult human females

Men are adult human males TW like me are adult transsexual males

TM are adult transsexual females Transsexuals modify sex characteristics but changing sex is impossible. Cannot believe I have to state this to the Mayor of London in 2020. — Fionne Orlander (@FionneOrlander) February 16, 2020

Sadly he won’t hear you though 😞. His personal beliefs and the beliefs of his gate keepers will leave you unheard. — Amaryllis (@amaryllisalpha) February 18, 2020

Sir, you are Mayor of London. This is the truth:

• Transwomen are male;

• Women are female;

• Male is not female;

∴ Transwomen are NOT women. I am telling you this as a transwoman. Rather than reciting dogma, please improve services for trans people.https://t.co/euiv4oEOus — Dr Debbie Hayton 🏳️‍⚧️🏳️‍🌈 (@DebbieHayton) February 16, 2020

Shockingly depressing to see this doublespeak mantra blasted out by those with power. Women are women. Trans women are trans women. It isn't terrible to make that distinction. It's necessary for women's needed rights. It helps distinguish the different needs both groups have. — natalie (@clovhamm) February 16, 2020

What??? I’m gay and all this is beyond me. — Paul Anderton🇬🇧 (@_anderton_paul) February 16, 2020

How many genders are there? Can you give a figure? Or is it as many as anyone can dream up? Which one is it do you think? — Gerard Batten (@GerardBattenUK) February 16, 2020

What does your religion have to say on the subject? — Tom Foster Esq. (@tompfoster) February 16, 2020

Now spread this message to the Muslim community. Go on. Show us how open and diverse it is. — Dawn Butler's non-binary jerk chicken (@MagnificentZio) February 16, 2020

Labour still identifying as unelectable… — RadicalRoo 🏁🕸️ #IStandWithMaya (@RadicalRoo) February 16, 2020

Final word from George Galloway:

Is @UKLabour actually going mad ? — George Galloway (@georgegalloway) February 17, 2020

I simply cannot understand this Transmania which has @UKLabour in its grip. It’s like a collective madness. Expel “transphobes” to hell with women, F the electorate, never mind what it costs in votes just DEMONSTRATE your zeal for this fad or you are the enemy! #LabourLeadership pic.twitter.com/8ptsZjRwAN — George Galloway (@georgegalloway) February 18, 2020

Related: