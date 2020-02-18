We’ve said it before, but we don’t know what happened to the U.K. While police are busy tracking down and confiscating dangerous gardening tools that have been left lying around and asking citizens to contact police if they see someone buying a hammer at the hardware store, bystanders are busy taking down terrorists with a fire extinguisher and a 5-foot narwhal tusk. And that doesn’t even get into the problem of acid attacks.

In the meantime, London Mayor Sadiq Khan is calling on Londoners to address the horrible imbalance of male to female Wikipedia editors and trying to get fast food advertisements banned on London transport.

Obviously the man is pretty woke, and he confirmed that by celebrating LGBT History Month with a tweet affirming that all gender identities are valid.

When he says “all” gender identities are valid, we wonder if he could give us a rough estimate of the number. Piers Morgan was nearly forced off the air for scoffing at the idea there are more than 100 genders.

For a tweet celebrating LGBT history, it is odd he’d leave out gays and lesbians.

Final word from George Galloway:

