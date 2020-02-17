As Twitchy reported earlier Monday, the Virginia Senate Judiciary Committee voted to not move forward on HB961, the “assault weapons” ban and magazine confiscation bill. The best part, though, was the look on the face of Mark Levine, the House delegate who sponsored the bill.

It was definitely the look of defeat, but Levine bounced back on Twitter, promising, “We will be back.”

Levine is cooking up quite the ratio, with more than 300 replies so far and only six retweets and 20 likes.

Of course, they’ll try again, and again.

