Bernie Sanders, who sure has a lot of anti-Semitic campaign surrogates, put out another campaign video in which he proclaims he’s proud to be Jewish. In his new video he also, like Joe Biden and Beto O’Rourke in theirs, takes President Trump’s words out of context to make it sound like he was calling the neo-Nazis who congregated in Charlottesville “very fine people,” when in fact he said they and white nationalists should be “condemned totally.” But it’s a Democrat campaign video, so of course, it’s going to be misleading.

More people seemed amused, though, that Sanders even put out a “proud to be Jewish” campaign spot.