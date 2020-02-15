As Twitchy reported, CNN’s Brian Stelter thought it was some sort of bombshell that former ABC News White House correspondent Sam Donaldson had endorsed Michael Bloomberg, seeing as Donaldson had spent his 52-year career striving for independence. Retired now, Donaldson was at last free to speak his mind about politics.

Now journalist Emily Miller, who used to work for Donaldson, says she’s “thrown off” by the ad Donaldson shot for the Bloomberg campaign, because it certainly doesn’t help fight the idea that journalists are all biased and liberal.

Yes, it really was a shocker to see Donaldson come out for a Democratic candidate. He’d always seemed like a straight-down-the-center guy.

Trending

Because Hillary lost and infected them with TDS.

Will Donaldson’s endorsement even help Bloomberg?

Related:

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: ABC NewsadbiasEmily MillerendorsementliberalMichael BloombergSam Donaldson