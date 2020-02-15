As Twitchy reported, CNN’s Brian Stelter thought it was some sort of bombshell that former ABC News White House correspondent Sam Donaldson had endorsed Michael Bloomberg, seeing as Donaldson had spent his 52-year career striving for independence. Retired now, Donaldson was at last free to speak his mind about politics.

Now journalist Emily Miller, who used to work for Donaldson, says she’s “thrown off” by the ad Donaldson shot for the Bloomberg campaign, because it certainly doesn’t help fight the idea that journalists are all biased and liberal.

I am really thrown off by seeing Sam Donaldson — my former boss @ABC — doing a political ad. This hurts all working reporters who are trying to prove to the public they aren't all liberal and biased. https://t.co/bBs6HneALJ — Emily Miller (@emilymiller) February 15, 2020

Yes, it really was a shocker to see Donaldson come out for a Democratic candidate. He’d always seemed like a straight-down-the-center guy.

But you’ve already proved you are liberals and biased. — 100 Proof (@ChampionCapua) February 15, 2020

Yes. We all held your profession in such high esteem right up until this buffoon spoke up. The us media is on par with the taliban. #maga @DonaldJTrumpJr @JackPosobiec — De Le Mancha (@delemancha) February 15, 2020

Right. It’s been a mystery for decades how Donaldson leans politically — Snow Miser (@Snow_Miser_) February 15, 2020

The demonstrated lack of self-awareness regarding your peer group confirms what Americans think of your peer group, and why they're held in justifiable low regard, ma'am.#Enemedia — David P. Duffy (@DavidPDuffy25) February 15, 2020

It’s good to see ABC’s Sam Donaldson come out and expose publicly exactly what the American people already know-

That “journalists” are not only biased… but that they are for sale — Col. Ben Bannister (@ColBannister) February 16, 2020

At least he is finally being honest that he is a left-wing propagandist and stopped pretending to be a reporter, I wish more of the MSM would be honest. — Doug (@dwpks1965) February 15, 2020

Too late. Most #MSM have already, probably irreparably, destroyed their collective reputation. Who among you stood up for truth, balance, accuracy or even copped to your biases? You decided that the @POTUS must be removed at any cost. The cost was your integrity. — P H Stessel (@pstessel) February 16, 2020

Regardless of who Sam Donaldson endorses, nobody believes reporters aren't liberal & biased. — Brian Johnson (@EchoSevenJ) February 15, 2020

Please. The media have stopped even pretending to be unbiased. Its all-in time now. — kgbman (@kgbman) February 15, 2020

Which reporter is even trying to hide that? — George Smith (@P1B_WMichigan) February 15, 2020

Sam was liberal and biased way back. He was the Jim Acosta of the 80s Even when Reagan won 49 states we could always count on Sam to attack Reagan. — Legal Immigrant -Dog Faced Pony Soldier (@1776Legal) February 15, 2020

96% of working reporters are liberal hacks. — Andres Mambuca Jr (@MambucaOne) February 15, 2020

Hurts…….no, it makes it worse. We KNOW you folks are that way privately, just interesting you guys are starting to make it public. — 🙏🏼 PrayersForRush 🙏🏼 (@trumps_all) February 15, 2020

To be fair, there aren't very many working reporters who are trying to prove they aren't liberal or biased. Most are clearly trying to help dems get Trump out of office. THAT'S their priority. — CDB (@quietnolonger) February 15, 2020

Unfortunately, yes. I don't know why Pres. Trump has turned them into activists when more conservative presidents did not. — Emily Miller (@emilymiller) February 15, 2020

Because Hillary lost and infected them with TDS.

Sam's wig has a better shot at convincing us it's real than do any members of the news media in proving they're not liberal and biased. — Carla Venezia (@carla_venezia) February 15, 2020

Most of us know many journalists are completely biased – their reporting makes that obvious. I'd rather they just be honest about their bias and freely admit it. I'd have more respect that way. Hiding behind a false claim of neutrality is why so many of us don't trust the media — ❄️⛄️ E's Getting NO Snow ⛄️❄️ (@The_Original_E_) February 15, 2020

I agree with you. I worked at @NBCNews and ABC News in my 20s. I would say 90% of my colleagues/bosses were openly liberal. I was just a kid but openly conservative, which I thought brought a balance of views, but I had no power to make decisions. — Emily Miller (@emilymiller) February 15, 2020

Not to worry, I haven't considered Donaldson objective since he verbally assaulted Ronald Reagan. — Kirk (Free Roger Stone!) (@kirk_bridgers) February 15, 2020

Reality check: we don't care what "journalists" think any more. In fact, the average person is likely to do the opposite of what a "journalist" says they should. — Sunny (@California_Morn) February 15, 2020

If reporters want to prove they aren't liberal and biased they should stop reporting liberally biased "news." — PresidentForLife (@BruceWaTheTruth) February 15, 2020

You're joking, right? A handful of you are actual reporters. We know who you are. All the rest are Democrat operatives. We know that, too. We've known for decades. — Il Divo (@HenryPierzchala) February 16, 2020

Everyone has a price, it would seem. Bad precedent set by Sam. But not unexpected from the liberal leaning #FakeNewsMedia — TroyK 🇺🇸 ⭐️⭐️⭐️ (@StonewallJaxin) February 16, 2020

That ship has already sailed. Sam's just reinforcing what most folks have already realized long ago. — Fusilli Spock (@awstar11) February 15, 2020

I didn't realize reporters were even attempting to prove that. — DigintheCrates (@ChiSportsHomer) February 15, 2020

Sam is just doing explicitly what most media people try to do on the sly, promote and aid Democrats for elected office. — Toby T (@Tobizoid) February 15, 2020

Good point, Em … but truth is, they pretty much are all liberal and biased — Jim Vanstone (@VanstoneJim) February 15, 2020

Yes, I've said many times that I was one of the few conservatives in mainstream media. And once I went to work for Republicans, I was no longer welcome back, except as a pundit. Democrats who leave the Hill or White House can be "straight" anchors and reporters. — Emily Miller (@emilymiller) February 15, 2020

Will Donaldson’s endorsement even help Bloomberg?

Related: