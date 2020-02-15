As Twitchy reported Friday, unhinged journalist David Klion warned liberals “who are flirting with Bloomberg now” that they are going on lists; “It’s a mercy that we’re warning you now,” he added.
Klion was pretending to be outraged by Michael Bloomberg’s racism and record of sexual harassment, but really far-left progressives are afraid he’ll be a spoiler for a true far-left progressive like Bernie Sanders, as non-extremist Democrats and independents become comfortable with the “moderate” Bloomberg.
That wasn’t the only list threatened on Friday. Matt Bruenig of the “crowdfunded think tank” People’s Policy Project also proposed a blacklist of anyone working for the Bloomberg campaign.
it's very important for us to create a black list of every operative who works on the bloomberg campaign
— Matt Bruenig (@MattBruenig) February 15, 2020
Very important indeed.
lol
— It's still 2016 apparently (@jtLOL) February 15, 2020
Nothing screams privilege like threatening to blacklist 20-somethings for life because they accepted a decent-paying job with benefits to help pay off their student loans.
— Pé Resists (@4everNeverTrump) February 15, 2020
Kid who works two crap jobs trying to stay in his $1800 studio apt takes a door knocking job on the side.
“Get a rope”
— Bob Shaffer (@UncleBobsReason) February 15, 2020
Glad you and your wife have incomes, bro
— Sean Corcoran (@S_Corcoran) February 15, 2020
Super policy driven campaign you have there
— Minx (@RodsandReeds) February 15, 2020
Do we get to wear stars if we’re on that list?
— Cocodrilo del Hudson (@HudsonRiverCroc) February 15, 2020
So much for caring for people with jobs.
— Anita (@AnitaM86) February 15, 2020
Remember to lace up your boots nice and tight before you begin stomping on those faces.
— MikeSoja (@mike_soja) February 15, 2020
Sounds authoritarian-ish.
— BleedingTart (@redmeli) February 15, 2020
Communists making lists never caused any hardship, right?
— Rob Harbin (@RobHarbin8) February 15, 2020
How Bolshevik of you.
— Chris Andersen (@ChrisAndersen) February 15, 2020
Will we get free Soviet style uniforms if we partipate?
— The Rusty Rustin (@RustinRustin78) February 15, 2020
Worked for the Gestapo. What could possibly go wrong?
— Red Wigglers (@CadillacOfWorms) February 15, 2020
A bridge too far. Fidel and Che would definitely have welcomed you and your particular brand of psychopathy to the *revolution*. What's next? Extra-judicial tactics taken against perceived enemies are just fine?
— ⚖️ 9Gen ✍🏼 (@Tsiser45) February 15, 2020
Yup. The Sanders version of McCarthyism
— JayJay (@jayjay827) February 15, 2020
Can we agree that it's OK to oppose Bloomberg and his policies without turning into f'ing McCarthyites? Please?
— David Stearns (@davidestearns) February 15, 2020
This definitely doesn't reek at all of aspirational fascism.
— Bird Lawyer (@Real_JoeNathan) February 15, 2020
reeducation or guillotine
— Shriram (@Shriramrox) February 15, 2020
Cool…making lists now. That doesn't sound extreme at all.
— Mike D (@The_Mike_D) February 15, 2020
You sound totally woke and evolved.
— Richard Guttenberg (@RichardGuttenb1) February 15, 2020
Hey, look who showed up:
Regarding what's about to happen to your mentions, you have my sympathies
— David Klion🔥 (@DavidKlion) February 15, 2020
Related:
‘She CAN’T be this stupid’: Debra Messing tries playing dumb about her attempt to ‘blacklist’ Trump supporters and it’s just SAD https://t.co/2cEYKFo3M4
— Twitchy Team (@TwitchyTeam) September 2, 2019