As Twitchy reported Friday, unhinged journalist David Klion warned liberals “who are flirting with Bloomberg now” that they are going on lists; “It’s a mercy that we’re warning you now,” he added.

Klion was pretending to be outraged by Michael Bloomberg’s racism and record of sexual harassment, but really far-left progressives are afraid he’ll be a spoiler for a true far-left progressive like Bernie Sanders, as non-extremist Democrats and independents become comfortable with the “moderate” Bloomberg.

That wasn’t the only list threatened on Friday. Matt Bruenig of the “crowdfunded think tank” People’s Policy Project also proposed a blacklist of anyone working for the Bloomberg campaign.

Very important indeed.

Hey, look who showed up:

