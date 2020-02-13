Amy Klobuchar surprised a lot of people with her performance in Iowa and New Hampshire, where she came in third behind Bernie Sanders and Pete Buttigieg, besting Elizabeth Warren and Joe Biden by a wide margin. That has Monica Hesse envisioning a female president, but she warns those who like Klobuchar now not to let their inner sexist win and vote for a man.

Perspective: You like Amy Klobuchar now? Remember that when your inner sexist starts doubting her, columnist @MonicaHesse writes. https://t.co/xUKMf0YSmJ — The Washington Post (@washingtonpost) February 13, 2020

Hesse writes:

But there is also a possibility that sometime in the future, if she appears more on your television screen, if she continues to gain in the polls, you might find yourself thinking negatively about her, in the ways we specifically think negatively about female candidates. For reasons you cannot explain, Amy Klobuchar will suddenly remind you of your mother-in-law or your ex-wife. It will feel like she’s lecturing to you. It will feel like she’s talking too much. You’ll think it has nothing to do with her being a woman. It will have everything to do with her being a woman.

Or maybe not.

Teeing up the sexism card already — Peter DeGiglio (@PeterDeGiglio) February 13, 2020

Already with the "sExIsM' takes? jfc. — WillC (@PNW_Views) February 13, 2020

The identity politics primary. https://t.co/lrHyUvklza — Dan McLaughlin (@baseballcrank) February 13, 2020

Identity Politics makes you stupid: Example 717. This week. — Adso of Melk (@PalimpsestMan) February 13, 2020

Give it a rest. Jesus. It must be exhausting walking around all day with self imposed persecution. — Orpheus (@BulleitBro) February 13, 2020

The sexist is the one who wrote this article. — Joe Pallone (@Plonerock) February 13, 2020

I dislike her for policy reasons. Gender plays no role in that. Don’t play the sexism card. — Riley (@riley_globetrtr) February 13, 2020

"You’ll think it has nothing to do with her being a woman. It will have everything to do with her being a woman." — Pos Vibyea (@PosVibYea) February 13, 2020

Getting excuses in early https://t.co/KEKM3CpC1E — James the Marauding SA (@ApeGilded) February 13, 2020

No. I don't like her. — Look, Fat (@FinduhcurePink) February 13, 2020

As a person, she’s fine, I’m sure. She’s well down my list of picks in the primary, though — Wil Bane 🌹 (@WilBaneDesign) February 13, 2020

Her campaign looks like that of someone running for town council, not president. — DrMikeHawke (@drmikehawke) February 13, 2020

My inner sexist thinks she’d make a great PTA president. — TrumpsPowerTie 👌🏽 (@TrumpPowerTie) February 13, 2020

Stop with the misandrist framing of every, single criticism of a female candidate. Thanks. Amy is a depressing candidate. She says we cannot have things because, hey, you can't. Think small. Dream small. Only the GOP gets to fight for stuff, she will not. SMH — Casi Argi (@CasiArgiud62) February 13, 2020

criticizing candidates because of their policy shortcomings isn't sexism. — B (@kellygarrett666) February 13, 2020

She's a woman, so any criticism of her is sexist https://t.co/nWdTFnc3AT — It's still 2016 apparently (@jtLOL) February 13, 2020

We still don't like her. — Cory Booger 🌊 (@BoogerCory) February 13, 2020

What if I never liked her? Am I sexist? — Drake Thomas (@DrakeThomas22) February 13, 2020

No, most of us don't like her. We preemptively dismiss your ridiculous assertion of sexism. — 👁Magalorian👁 (@AustereSwamp) February 13, 2020

#AmyKlobuchar2020 regardless of sex, is a tantrum throwing corporate shill. — Eva (@SofaCabbage) February 13, 2020

Can my outer femaleness slap the hell out of the WaPo staff for writing this asinine headline? — Baygirl1776 (@tracy_b17ggirl) February 13, 2020

As we all know, the best way to reach people is to insult them — [Insert cool nickname here] (@TomWilliams062) February 13, 2020

Yeah remember that you stupid, bigoted and sexist Washington Post consumers 😃👍🏻 — 🎄Mr.PoeCat☃️ (@MPoecat) February 13, 2020

Ok I gotta know, who believes this garbage — ElCapitanMarvel (@ElCapitanMarve1) February 13, 2020

Democrat primary voters are racist and sexist, are they? I know that's what Harris, Castro and other losers say, but is it true? — John G. Ault (@John_G_Ault) February 13, 2020

This column makes every effort to avoid acknowledging that Warren and Harris ran bad campaigns. https://t.co/TovhEYkzts — Noah Rothman (@NoahCRothman) February 13, 2020

Warren and Harris ran terrible campaigns and nobody outside their home states likes them, the end. https://t.co/vFLS5QE6QM — Jon Lustig (@jonlustig) February 13, 2020

Lol! Everything is racist or sexist. Sometimes both!! — DG (@7pints) February 13, 2020

Racism, sexism, homophobia, (yawn), transphobia, xenophobia, pick a card, any card. Move on. We’re bored. — KidLiberty (@MrAntiseptic) February 13, 2020

So are we supposed to elect Klobuchar to make up for Hillary Clinton not winning because of “sexism?”

Related: