Former White House Chief of Staff John Kelly delivered a speech at Drew University Wednesday night, and The Atlantic’s Peter Nicholas wrote up a summary which caught the attention of Mediaite. Lots of topics were covered over 75 minutes, but the one that stood out was Kelly’s defense of Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman.

Former Chief of Staff John Kelly: Trump's Ukraine Call Was an 'Illegal Order' that Col Vindman Was Taught to Report https://t.co/q45PdTO4O1 — Mediaite (@Mediaite) February 13, 2020

According to Kelly, Vindman was just doing what he was taught in the military, and that is not to follow an illegal order but report it to your boss. And that illegal order? Nicholas writes:

“Through the Obama administration up until that phone call, the policy of the U.S. was militarily to support Ukraine in their defensive fight against … the Russians,” Kelly said. “And so, when the president said that continued support would be based on X, that essentially changed. And that’s what that guy [Vindman] was most interested in.” When Vindman heard the president tell Zelensky he wanted to see the Biden family investigated, that was tantamount to hearing “an illegal order,” Kelly said. “We teach them, ‘Don’t follow an illegal order. And if you’re ever given one, you’ll raise it to whoever gives it to you that this is an illegal order, and then tell your boss.’”

Funny how Kelly mentions the Obama administration’s policy to support Ukraine in their fight against the Russians — by sending them blankets and MREs. It took the Trump administration to finally step up and provide lethal aid to Ukraine, and no, there was no investigation of the Bidens in return.

We’re not supposed to criticize Vindman because of his military service, but Jesse Kelly has given us the OK:

I keep telling you all not to revere generals and they keep being exactly what I told you they are. Once you get to that level, you’re almost always as swampy or swampier than the politicians. https://t.co/yvrnXPkZG5 — Jesse Kelly (@JesseKellyDC) February 13, 2020

One million percent correct. — Marc (@AmericanRed4) February 13, 2020

Can confirm. — John J. Anzac (@anzac_j) February 13, 2020

You have never made a truer statement — New Quds Revered Leader (@CoachV79) February 13, 2020

Exactly right. That’s why @GenFlynn needed to be neutralized. He was the antithesis of frauds like Kelly and would have cleansed the NSC of politicolonels like Vindman. — Beekman Cruger (@BeekmanCruger) February 13, 2020

Flynn seems to be about the only exception, and for being so, they tried and are trying to throw him in prison. — Alex (@AlexAanselm06) February 13, 2020

As a U S Marine, I’m so embarrassed by General Kelly. He’s been violating his “Code of Conduct” to be vindictive. Not the “Marine” thing to do, especially to a Commander in Chief. He should follow Dunford’s example. It’s why he was Commandant and Kelly was not. — Vince (@VJL33) February 13, 2020

The big problem with hubristic people like John Kelly is that, once appointed to a subordinate role, they believe and act like they are more important and smarter than the one who appointed him. — Harry Mathis (@harry_mathis) February 13, 2020

Correct Jesse – Flag level officers are actually approved by the Congress – Anyone reaching those levels in this day and age ceases to be a pure military officer and becomes a political pawn in order to continue rising in rank. — Dave (@DesertLover46) February 13, 2020

My father spent 32 years in the Army and absolutely hated the 3 years spent in the Pentagon, particularly his frequent interaction with Sec Def. McNamara who he once told to GFY. Removed from Generals list. — Bobothree (@Bobothree) February 13, 2020

Anyone put on a pedestal, immediately develops a balance disorder. — Ed Coyne (@EdCoyne) February 13, 2020

True warriors rarely wear stars on their shoulders. A politician is rarely willing to die for what they believe. pic.twitter.com/LO49r62Is6 — Jon Tigges (@jontigges) February 13, 2020

Above company/battery level they are all politicians. — Freddie G (@GiebelFrederick) February 13, 2020

Politicians in uniform. — Allan_Merica_Tg🇺🇸 (@AllanTeague4) February 13, 2020

Military brass definitely sees it as their duty to protect each other. Particularly the ring-knockers — JoeyJoeJoeJrShabadoo (@SideshowJon36) February 13, 2020

They are typically more “globalist” than other bureaucrats and every bit as convinced they know what’s best for America over elected officials. That’s why so many end up getting fired by their CINC. — Jim Boling (@jimmer56) February 13, 2020

Maybe we’re wrong, but we’re assuming Vindman was taught to report an illegal order up the chain of command.

It wasnt and he has a chain of command — THE SMOKING MAN (@decakarjeffrey) February 13, 2020

So who did Lt. Col. Vindman report it to?? Oh that's right, not a superior, not the DOJ, but to an aid. 🙄 — Colleen Page (@colleenp55) February 13, 2020

And his brother. — ⭐️⭐️⭐️Veterans Support President Trump 🇺🇸 (@HeWillBeWithUs) February 13, 2020

What order was that? Was he required to tell his weasel CIA buddy? — Jeff Burrows😆 (@Jeff_Burrows) February 13, 2020

So, he's trained to report clandestinely to Democrat operatives opposed to his Commander in Chief, in order to create a separate Whistleblower scenario and allow time for Democrat operatives to organize an attack?? Show me that Training manual….. — HAIL TO THE VICTORS! (@14ersRock) February 13, 2020

"Illegal Order"???? How does that work?

Order to who? Certainly not to Vindman. It was a favor asked of Zelenski to work with our DOJ. A favor isn't an order. A mention of Biden as almost an afterthought. Not an order.

What is going on here? — David Crimmins (@dacrimmins) February 13, 2020

Maybe ask Reps. Adam Schiff and Jerry Nadler, since they had a slam-dunk case against the president for abuse of power.

