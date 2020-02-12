“Some Republicans” — meaning the media — had hoped that President Trump would have learned some lessons from his impeachment, and he says that he has: He’s learned that Democrats are crooked and vicious and have a lot of crooked things going on.

Hey, they asked.

Question: "Some Republicans have said they had hoped you'd learn a lesson from impeachment. What lesson did you learn?" President Trump: "That the Democrats are crooked." pic.twitter.com/alKAHzi8qM — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) February 12, 2020

He's the best. https://t.co/OiepAUNMeV — Nick Searcy, DOGFACED PONY SOLDIER, FILM & TV STAR (@yesnicksearcy) February 13, 2020

THAT‘S MY PREZ! Throw their garbage right back in their #LiberalHack faces! — 🇺🇸😎MAMADOXIE🤬🇺🇸 (@Mamadoxie) February 12, 2020

I love it that he does not back down to media bullshit. He didn’t need to learn anything. He did nothing wrong. — Augustus (@JMARZ77) February 12, 2020

I LOVE how blunt he is😊 pic.twitter.com/MDZO7Vyz13 — Celeste (@CelesteHerget) February 12, 2020

I love this man — Melissa (@patriot_melissa) February 12, 2020

That is the correct response. — Acquitted Covfefe (@zoochum) February 12, 2020

Spot on Mr. President! — Maggie (@MargaretClancy) February 12, 2020

Best line of the day. — VincentVeritas (@VincentVeritas) February 12, 2020

They asked, he answered. Perfect! — Don Stratton (@drs295stratton) February 12, 2020

That was savage. — Steve (@SNitzsche7) February 12, 2020

He's kidding. He knew that long before the impeachment shenanigans. — Tbonenux 🍺 🥓🇺🇸 (@tnuckolls01) February 12, 2020

🐲 energy — COVFEFE THE LION (@COVFEFETHELION) February 12, 2020

I learned the same lesson. I am not making excuses for that corrupt party any longer. — Matilda (@FourthHailMary) February 12, 2020

Brilliant answer!! — Maggie Johnson (@MaggieRT1) February 12, 2020

What's amazing is Trump is now punching back and the smackdown is finally coming. — Adam (@AdamMcLainNH) February 12, 2020

Accurate and funny at the same time. — TheAteam🇺🇸 (@TheAteam3333) February 12, 2020

Just reinforced what we all knew. — Bruce (@brewtoyoutoo) February 12, 2020

That is what I love from Trump. 😂 — Vika Varkosh (@Vikavarkosh) February 12, 2020

I love him more every day. — qswish9293⭐️⭐️⭐️ (@qswish9293) February 12, 2020

Guess he didn’t take the media’s hint and bite his lip and profoundly apologize like Bill Clinton did.

Related: