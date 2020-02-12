Think about it: Mike Bloomberg wasn’t on the ballot Tuesday night for New Hampshire’s Democratic primary, but in the small town of Dixville Notch, he did win three write-in votes, besting both Pete Buttigieg and Bernie Sanders. Is this a sign of momentum? Jim Messina, President Obama’s deputy chief of staff, thinks that Bloomberg might have been the big winner Tuesday night.

How, since he wasn’t on the ballot? Because “moderates” like Buttigieg and Amy Klobuchar (but not Joe Biden) made strong showings, paving the path for Bloomberg to waltz in and take it all.

On MSNBC, Jim Messina concludes that because a lot of NH voters backed moderate candidates, "the big winner last night could be Mayor Bloomberg." pic.twitter.com/FYjwLphbuf — Max Tani (@maxwelltani) February 12, 2020

lol — It's still 2016 apparently (@jtLOL) February 12, 2020

add 'winner' to the list of words that no longer mean what the dictionary says they mean. — Alex Lekas (@TheAlexLekas) February 12, 2020

The real winner is all the friends we made along the way. — duck billed platitude (@balling_it) February 12, 2020

I got the same number of delegates in NH as Bloomberg did — Curious Chak (@Curious_Chak) February 12, 2020

I got zero delegates in New Hampshire. I won too! I like this new math! — KSav (@Myshkin57) February 12, 2020

congrats! — deval patrick 2020 (@theoryreader) February 12, 2020

“A lot of NH voters backed moderate candidates”, but a far-Left lunatic socialist won. OK. — scottyp (@vvangopher) February 12, 2020

Bernie won. How is that "moderate"? — John Cereghin (@Pilgrimway) February 12, 2020

Pretty sure the winner was Bernie but it’s amazing how few people want to admit that. — Ben Brooks (@BenLJBrooks) February 12, 2020

How is Bernie moderate? — Clifford schulze (@Cliffordschulz1) February 12, 2020

Moderate candidates? Who among the top four are moderate? BTW, define moderate. — Sandy Williamson ن (@sandydubya) February 12, 2020

Now that's the sexy face of a guy who knows what he's talking about — Angry Peepster (@angrypeepster) February 12, 2020

Always nice to see the MSM reviving the political corpse that is Jim Messina. Cuz evidently there's no electoral death too gory to disqualify a white, male neolib opinion. Messina and David Brock should start a podcast. Maybe Mike Bloomberg will fund it. https://t.co/oA7RVG38BG — elaine layabout is nobody 🐦 (@elainelayabout) February 12, 2020

They could just buy SiriusXM — Tax Jelnax, JD (@TaxJelnax2020) February 12, 2020

Maybe Bloomberg could dive into his Scrooge McDuck money vault and buy Jim a clue. — Vans have come a long way in society (@TooManyVances) February 12, 2020

that's some real spin — Salman N. (@Don_Quixote123) February 12, 2020

The desperation of the establishment is palatable. — David Adams (@balanced_rock) February 12, 2020

Bloomberg's Media Cheer Squad is the best entertainment. — Nothing Too Fabulous (@marylanestrow) February 12, 2020

This guy is really as dumb as he looks. — Kenneth Belz #Bernie 2020 (@kenneth_belz) February 12, 2020

Always nice to hear the opinion of someone who has made a career out of being publicly wrong on pretty much everything. Do better @MSNBC. — Naja pallida (@naja_pallida) February 12, 2020

I guess Jim Messina is still praying for Trump to win…. pic.twitter.com/1oBDUd1VFd — Lorraine (@CrimsonGash) February 12, 2020

Related: