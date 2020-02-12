Think about it: Mike Bloomberg wasn’t on the ballot Tuesday night for New Hampshire’s Democratic primary, but in the small town of Dixville Notch, he did win three write-in votes, besting both Pete Buttigieg and Bernie Sanders. Is this a sign of momentum? Jim Messina, President Obama’s deputy chief of staff, thinks that Bloomberg might have been the big winner Tuesday night.

How, since he wasn’t on the ballot? Because “moderates” like Buttigieg and Amy Klobuchar (but not Joe Biden) made strong showings, paving the path for Bloomberg to waltz in and take it all.

