When James Comey isn’t writing op-eds for the Washington Post crying about being called a “sleaze” and a “dirty cop” by the president, he’s tweeting out other op-eds as if he doesn’t remember his former job. Comey’s very upset about the revised sentencing guidelines for Roger Stone and the resignation of his prosecutors, so much so that he considers it the crisis that really matters today.

