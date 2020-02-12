When James Comey isn’t writing op-eds for the Washington Post crying about being called a “sleaze” and a “dirty cop” by the president, he’s tweeting out other op-eds as if he doesn’t remember his former job. Comey’s very upset about the revised sentencing guidelines for Roger Stone and the resignation of his prosecutors, so much so that he considers it the crisis that really matters today.
What really matters today is the crisis at the Justice Department. “This is not normal and it is not right, and it is dangerous territory for the rule of law.” https://t.co/JVUaD2Wt2v
— James Comey (@Comey) February 13, 2020
Was it a crisis when you knowingly signed a false FISA warrant that has since been deemed illegal? Or when you leaked and lied? Or when you stole classified documents? Or when you violated your employment contract? Or when you were criminally referred? https://t.co/lLNKuXXqta
— Sean Davis (@seanmdav) February 13, 2020