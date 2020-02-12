As Twitchy reported last September, the family of the late abortionist Dr. Ulrich Klopfer were going through his things when they stumbled upon something horrific: Klopfer had hoarded the medically preserved fetal remains of more than 2,000 aborted babies in his home; further investigation found even more remains stashed in a car trunk.

On Wednesday, a funeral service was finally held for the 2,411 unborn babies ultimately found on Klopfer’s property.

Trending

The mayor was too busy to make it, but we’re certain he’d make some comment about the right to choose. And we’re not even going to get into the defensive tweets from people insisting these were just fetuses, not babies. That makes it OK to hoard the remains?

Exit question: If the more than 2,000 aborted babies had been discovered while Klopfer were still alive, would it have been considered another “local crime story” like Kermit Gosnell and ignored by the mainstream media?

Related:

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: abortionAttorney generalBurialfuneralSouth BendUlrich Klopfer