David Brooks has a 500,000-word essay in The Atlantic arguing that the American nuclear family — mom, dad, and a couple of kids — is a relatively recent invention and has been catastrophic for those who don’t live in the upper-middle class; in short, we need to find a new way to live … or go back to an old way.
The small detached nuclear family is great for the upper middle class. It’s been a disaster for almost everybody else. https://t.co/HW4KeR4KGg
In “The Nuclear Family Was a Mistake,” Brooks writes about the transition from the extended family to the nuclear family: