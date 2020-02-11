Audio from Michael Bloomberg’s speech at the 2015 Aspen Institute has surfaced, and it’s not good for the candidate. He explained in 2015 that you can “just Xerox” the description of male minorities age 16-25 and hand it to the cops. Things piled on when another video surfaced, this one from 2013, with Bloomberg defending his “stop-and-frisk” policy and saying, “I think we disproportionately stop whites too much and minorities too little.”

Tom Steyer, the other billionaire in the race who badly needs momentum, saw his opportunity to jump on Bloomberg.

.@TomSteyer sees his opening: “Mike Bloomberg’s remarks in the video are extremely disturbing. The racist stereotypes he uses have no place today, and anyone running for the presidential nomination should disavow them." — Jonathan Martin (@jmartNYT) February 11, 2020

National Review’s Jim Geraghty seems to think Steyer must be some sort of deep-cover GOP agent infiltrating the primaries.

Between Steyer endorsing reparations and daring other candidates to join him, calling for a $22/hour minimum wage, and now accusing Bloomberg of using racial stereotypes…if Tom Steyer were a GOP deep cover agent, what would he be doing differently? https://t.co/qkD1LHPMDL — Jim Geraghty (@jimgeraghty) February 11, 2020

