Audio from Michael Bloomberg’s speech at the 2015 Aspen Institute has surfaced, and it’s not good for the candidate. He explained in 2015 that you can “just Xerox” the description of male minorities age 16-25 and hand it to the cops. Things piled on when another video surfaced, this one from 2013, with Bloomberg defending his “stop-and-frisk” policy and saying, “I think we disproportionately stop whites too much and minorities too little.”

Tom Steyer, the other billionaire in the race who badly needs momentum, saw his opportunity to jump on Bloomberg.

National Review’s Jim Geraghty seems to think Steyer must be some sort of deep-cover GOP agent infiltrating the primaries.

Trending

Is Hillary waiting in the wings?

Related:

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: deep-cover GOPJim GeraghtyMichael BloombergMinimum wageracismreparationsTom Steyer