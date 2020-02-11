The Trump campaign ads just keep writing themselves on CNN and MSNBC. A little bit ago we had Don Lemon’s giggle-fit that made it into a GOP spot, and now we have an ambush interview that might as well be a Trump ad.

Katy Tur probably figured in New Hampshire she’d be likely to land on a Bernie Sanders supporter, if not a Democrat. But she was lucky enough to find a man voting for Donald John Trump and eloquent enough to explain that, no, Sanders doesn’t appeal to him.

This is amazing. Katy Tur’s face is hilarious. Not what the MSM was expecting! pic.twitter.com/0eimrQpx8e — Liz Wheeler (@Liz_Wheeler) February 11, 2020

