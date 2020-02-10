The Washington Examiner on Monday reports that President Trump really is draining the swamp at the National Security Council and cutting 70 positions inherited from former President Barack Obama, “who had fattened the staff to 200.”

The only two of those cuts anyone seems to care about are Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman, and his brother, Lt. Col. Yevgeny Vindman, who were escorted out of the White House to be reassigned. Professor and former U.S. Ambassador to Russia Michael McFaul thinks it was wrong of President Trump and National Security Advisor Robert O’Brien not to arrange a more dignified exit for the Vindman brothers.

Trump and O'Brien could have arranged a dignified departure of the Vindmans from the NSC. They chose the opposite. That is wrong. — Michael McFaul (@McFaul) February 9, 2020

No, what they DID was wrong, which is why they were removed!!! — CT (@CTomme2) February 10, 2020

Apparently, you've never been downsized in corporate America. Dignified doesn't enter into the equation. — Jhonny Utahh (@THOMark77) February 10, 2020

Employees all over this country are escorted out by security every damn day as they resign, retire or are terminated. Security takes their ID badges, passcodes, keys, company issued devices, etc. Why would disgruntled employees be any different? They represent the greatest risk. — Norma (@missnormagene) February 10, 2020

Thing is, high security areas require escort when a person loses their access. I ought to know; I worked in a SCIF for many years in the military. — OxfordComma (@OxfordComma6) February 10, 2020

Please save the false indignation act. When you get fired, you are walked out. Happens everyday in the real world. — Greg Stafford (@GregGstafford61) February 10, 2020

From a senior official and witness to Vindmans being escorted out: “People were standing and applauding them getting removed. Not just politicals, but careers in resource, personnel, and intel.” So yeah, those two got what they deserved and everyone knows it. https://t.co/wYWg3cQKJz — Ned Ryun (@nedryun) February 10, 2020

Oh, well that's just too bad. — tweetytweeter (@tweetytweeter61) February 10, 2020

He should have been dragged out in cuffs. — Cornelius Tacitus (@SebaDangerfield) February 10, 2020

No, that is not wrong. He could have and should have been led away in handcuffs headed to the brig. What he did leaking the President's phone call to non approved people and telling Ukraine not to follow @POTUS's instructions. And going outside the chain of command. Sedition! spy — Lonnie M. Przybysz (@Lonnie_Lala) February 10, 2020

True because historically traitors are blindfolded and put in front of a firing squad. — Austere Constitutional Scholar & Faithful Patriot (@AusterePatriot) February 10, 2020

Bull. Vindman leaked classified Intel, lied about the transcript, and was insubordinate to his commander. Vindman deserves a court-martial. — Aly ⭐⭐⭐The Left Are Today's Nazi's (@AYoungWarthog) February 10, 2020

I love how you guys decide who is a patriot and who isn’t. Really quite amusing — sandy (@sgalicastro) February 10, 2020

The Vindmans could've done the right thing and quietly tendered requests for transfer. They didn't. — Maria Romanetti (@WriterRomana) February 10, 2020

They didn’t get near what they deserved. The treatment was far too kind. — K. Silkwood (@EnterNameHere01) February 10, 2020

True . The FBI could have shown up at his house, with guns pulled and CNN there filming him right after he gets out of bed. I wish they had done this. — LSUfan (@Lsubet) February 10, 2020

Mueller could have asked Roger Stone to turn himself in. But instead had an armed early morning raid with coverage from CNN. GFYS — Byron (@ByronFackenthal) February 10, 2020

Well, it wasn’t a 5am swat team raid with CNN there to record it, so there’s that… — RoyalDame (@Royaldame1) February 10, 2020

Let's compare how he was treated with how Stone, Flynn and Manafort were treated, shall we? — Trista Blair (@tristalblair) February 10, 2020

The Vindmans were not owed a dignified departure.

In fact they both could be facing worse as investigations proceed, — DeMario (@DJDeMario1) February 10, 2020

Leakers don’t deserve the dignified departure. — John White (@JJWhit2020) February 10, 2020

Cry about it. — LaBanana Jones 🦖 🇺🇸 ⚜️ (@ladinosaurjones) February 10, 2020

The Vindmands made bad decisions and followed them up with actions. There are consequences for both. Deal with it. — Milady Jade (@wildflower0428) February 10, 2020

Considering they participated in a soft coup, I'd say they are lucky. — Royal Paine (@TheRoyalePain) February 10, 2020

The Vindmans are a disgrace. It was not wrong. — LOVE TRUMP'S HAT (@BraddyBrad3) February 10, 2020

Pelosi could have arranged a dignified introduction to the President at the SOTU. She chose the opposite. That is Wrong. — PeachFoteeFi (@JackAub42647787) February 10, 2020

The Vindmans got every courtesy they deserved. — Trooh Dhat (@TroohDhat) February 10, 2020

Let's never forget that Russian meddling was principally done while you were Ambassador. — Michael (@click4mrh) February 10, 2020

The horror of Alexander Vindman being reassigned for six months — truly the mark of a totalitarian president.

Related: