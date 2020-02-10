The Washington Examiner on Monday reports that President Trump really is draining the swamp at the National Security Council and cutting 70 positions inherited from former President Barack Obama, “who had fattened the staff to 200.”

The only two of those cuts anyone seems to care about are Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman, and his brother, Lt. Col. Yevgeny Vindman, who were escorted out of the White House to be reassigned. Professor and former U.S. Ambassador to Russia Michael McFaul thinks it was wrong of President Trump and National Security Advisor Robert O’Brien not to arrange a more dignified exit for the Vindman brothers.

Trending

The horror of Alexander Vindman being reassigned for six months — truly the mark of a totalitarian president.

Related:

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Alexander Vindmandignified sendoffDonald TrumpMichael McFaulRobert O'Brienwrong