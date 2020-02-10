Last spring, President Trump made liberal heads explode by tweeting that perhaps illegal immigrants should be shipped to sanctuary cities rather than held at the southern border:

Due to the fact that Democrats are unwilling to change our very dangerous immigration laws, we are indeed, as reported, giving strong considerations to placing Illegal Immigrants in Sanctuary Cities only…. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 12, 2019

He then doubled-down and singled out California in particular, saying, “We can give them an unlimited supply.” California Gov. Gavin Newsom’s response was that Trump’s suggestions were “asinine” and “illegal.”

It’s nearly a year later, no one talks about the border crisis anymore (with the exception of Trump mentioning the border wall being built at his New Hampshire rally), and The Hill is reporting that Trump’s Department of Homeland Security “considered multiple ways to retaliate” against sanctuary states.

JUST IN: Trump Dept of Homeland Security considered multiple ways to retaliate against "sanctuary" states before settling on Trusted Traveler ban: report https://t.co/lSg7ECnu8U pic.twitter.com/XUIYOCEhBf — The Hill (@thehill) February 11, 2020

The Hill reports:

The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) considered a slew of options to retaliate against so-called “sanctuary” states before settling on limiting Global Entry and other Trusted Traveler Programs (TTPs) for New York residents, according to a Monday report by BuzzFeed News. In a memo last month, the acting head of the DHS policy office, James McCament, reportedly wrote to Acting Secretary Chad Wolf detailing the pros and cons of different measures to retaliate against and mitigate the effects of local sanctuary policies. BuzzFeed reports that the memo also explored the possibility of using states “friendly” to Trump administration immigration policies to obtain information restricted by sanctuary policies. Wolf last week announced on Fox News that New York residents would be restricted from applying or renewing TTP benefits in response to the state’s Green Light Law, which allows undocumented immigrants to apply for and obtain state driver’s licenses while banning the Department of Motor Vehicles from sharing driver records with federal immigration authorities.

We’d fix The Hill’s headline by putting “retaliate” in quotation marks and taking “sanctuary” states out of quotation marks.

Good. — Drama Shepherds (@DramaShepherds) February 11, 2020

Upholding our laws is retaliation now? That’s an interesting way to look at it. — ScottH (@ff4Liberty) February 11, 2020

Retaliate???? Did they POUNCE……???? You guys can’t write an article without slipping in a bad word to steer the opinions. 🤣🤣🤣🤣 — 🙏🏼 PrayersForRush 🙏🏼 (@trumps_all) February 11, 2020

You meant to say "enforcing Federal laws and hold law breaking states accountable." Fixed it 🖕 — THE Mrs. Blakley ¯_(ツ)_/¯ Text TRUMP 88022! (@iheardthings2) February 11, 2020

Good it's about time. Sanctuary cities are a danger to this country. All illegals should be caught and deported — Timex tim(ex-dnc) (@timextim1) February 11, 2020

Good. Some of these exact same lawmakers who encourage this open disregard for rule of law have the audacity to call law-abiding gun owners “domestic terrorists” for simply supporting 2A. https://t.co/W0HoZIzNHB — Dana Loesch (@DLoesch) February 11, 2020

You think that's it? That's just the start. — Jon K USA (@JonKnaeble) February 11, 2020

Related: