Speaking at the National Sheriff’s Association 2020 Winter Legislative and Technology Conference Monday, Attorney General William Barr announced new sanctions against sanctuary cities and said there’d be a “significant escalation” against local and state governments that obstruct the “lawful functioning of our nation’s immigration system.”

Fox News reports:

“Let us state the reality upfront and as clearly as possible,” Barr began. “When we are talking about sanctuary cities, we are talking about policies that are designed to allow criminal aliens to escape. These policies are not about people who came to our country illegally but have otherwise been peaceful and productive members of society. Their express purpose is to shelter aliens whom local law enforcement has already arrested for other crimes. This is neither lawful nor sensible.” The DOJ has now filed a federal complaint against the State of New Jersey seeking declaratory and injunctive relief “against its laws that forbid state and local law enforcement from sharing vital information about criminal aliens with DHS,” Barr said. … Additionally, “we are filing a complaint seeking declaratory and injunctive relief against King County, Washington, for the policy … that forbids DHS from deporting aliens from the United States using King County International Airport,” Barr said.

We wonder if this will come up at the next Democratic debate, where candidates will have to reassert their support for sanctuary cities as well as their previous promise to provide free health care for illegal immigrants.

