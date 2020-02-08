As Twitchy reported earlier, at least one Democratic congressman and Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s deputy chief of staff have demanded Twitter take down a video tweeted by President Trump showing clips of the State of the Union address interspersed with footage of Pelosi tearing the speech in half at the conclusion.
In a time when social media platforms like Twitter are paranoid about political “misinformation” during an election year, the Washington Post has expressed concern that the video highlights “a gray area” in the debate over misinformation.
Trump shared an edited Pelosi video on social media, highlighting a gray area in the debate over disinformation https://t.co/NCVthxExLC
— The Washington Post (@washingtonpost) February 8, 2020