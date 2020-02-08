Considering it was only this week that the United States wrapped up the biggest show trial of our time, it seems strange that CNN analyst Asha Rangappa would only now be concerned with show trials, having learned that former ambassador Gordon Sondland has been relieved of his duties.

When Barr starts hauling these guys into soccer stadiums for their public show trials, will Republicans finally speak out, or nah? https://t.co/qzexVfG40D — Asha Rangappa (@AshaRangappa_) February 7, 2020

That’s a whole lot to read into an ambassador being recalled.

He was fired, not thrown in one of Bernie’s Gulags. — Bill adair (@Wnadair51) February 8, 2020

Does everyone at CNN have a drinking problem? — Tall Man Short Hair (@TallManShort) February 8, 2020

This sort of insanity is a good illustration of how the vile and corrupt incompetents in the FBI justified crafting an "insurance policy" to make sure Trump never took power. They create little fantasies with no basis in reality and use them as an excuse to abuse their power. — Would you follow me if I were baby yoda? (@ThatchHD) February 8, 2020

Scary that a paranoid conspiracy nut like this was an agent at the FBI.

And now the #FakeNews seeks her "expertise". — D Emmett (@poeticlargess) February 8, 2020

CNN expects you to take them seriously even though one of their "analysts" is comparing the Attorney General to a Taliban leader https://t.co/3VNfX6zRuB — Greg Price (@greg_price11) February 8, 2020

Sure, I’m in. I’ll get on your Hate Trump Train just as soon as Trump’s government starts cutting off heads and hands in soccer stadiums. — AuburnGirl – War Eagle! (@AuburnG39319622) February 8, 2020

Will this happen in Trump's second term, or third? — It's still 2016 apparently (@jtLOL) February 8, 2020

The president fires employees that serve at his pleasure & CNN analyst tries to convince people public executions are next. Can’t imagine why people don’t trust the media. — Sherry W (@tobellewiththis) February 8, 2020

Paranoia will destroy ya’ first, Asha. Relax. It’s not gonna’ happen, but you know that. #FearMongering — DonnaK-B-C (@DonnaKC6) February 8, 2020

A public show trial….like a failed impeachment? — Subtle Genius🔺 (@2018Winning) February 8, 2020

They wont be show trials like the House circus. There will be actual witnesses with actual evidence. — Brian (@NCBrianRinehart) February 8, 2020

You worried about show trials? For the love of all that's holy, grow some self awareness. — JMR Philomathia (@JMR1834) February 8, 2020

You are considered a serious CNN analyst….geez. — Consul & Senator Marcus T. Cicero (@cedantarmatog1) February 8, 2020

Somebody who actually worked in government doesn't know what "serves at the president's pleasure" means. — furious_acquitted_forever_a (@furious_a) February 8, 2020

Oooo…have you been assigned to write the next chapter in the Democrats' dystopian fantasy? — "Rab Burns” Sikorsky (@SikorskyFlights) February 8, 2020

This tells me YOU want to hold show trials in soccer stadiums. — Capt. Anton Zilwicki, RMN (@antonzilwicky54) February 8, 2020

I'll take 'things that will never happen but deranged lunatics believe will happen' for $50,000,000, Alex. — David Warthen (@sicarium23) February 8, 2020

What did you say when about 30 heavily armed FBI agents arrested a 70 year old man (Stone) at about 5 in the morning in his pajamas? — The MeisterLine (@The_MeisterLine) February 8, 2020

And whose camera crews were there waiting? CNN’s, of course.

The only person I’ve recently seen hauled away by secret police was Roger Stone. We all watched it live on CNN as liberals celebrated gleefully and wished death upon him. — AuburnGirl – War Eagle! (@AuburnG39319622) February 8, 2020

Don’t forget the Obama administration hauled away in the middle of the night the guy who made that anti-Muslim video that caused the Benghazi riots.

The only president to order the assassination of a US citizen without a trial in my lifetime was Obama. — You Should Have Voted For Gary (@colorblindk1d) February 8, 2020

This is an unintentionally unserious hypothetical. — Frank Luntz (@FrankLuntz) February 8, 2020

Sure, you sound rational. — Charles Mulligan (@CharlesMullig15) February 8, 2020

Where is this happening? Where has it even been hinted? Or is this just hysterical #TDS — Chris (@bearded_realism) February 8, 2020

Your fantasies are pretty twisted there, chickadee. — Queen Velvet (@TMIWITW) February 8, 2020

My favorite part is all the unhinged leftists who think your Tweet has any merit at all. Three straight years of unhinged hyperbolic moral panic, and we're still NOWHERE NEAR the insanity you so desperately seem to crave. But hey, maybe he's sandbagging for his 2nd term. 🙄😂🤪 — Not Rian's Luke 🌐 (@_LukeCSkywalker) February 8, 2020

It’s gonna be okay sweetie. Bless your heart — Susan loves America🇺🇸❤️ (@shangrimom) February 8, 2020

How wrong you’ve been. — Mr. Nuclear Cocaine (@MrNukemCocaine) February 8, 2020

Barr declined to prosecute your homie Comey for his leaking, you should be grateful for the man. However, the best is yet to come. 😈 — FOOL NELSON (@FOOL_NELSON) February 8, 2020

Name one innocent person Barr is unjustly targeting — The Cheese (@thecheesefeed) February 8, 2020

Why soccer stadiums? There are larger venues. — Roberto Pedro (@2kailuakona) February 8, 2020

Republicans don’t need show trials in soccer stadiums; we’d be happy with some well-deserved indictments.

Related: