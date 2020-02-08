Considering it was only this week that the United States wrapped up the biggest show trial of our time, it seems strange that CNN analyst Asha Rangappa would only now be concerned with show trials, having learned that former ambassador Gordon Sondland has been relieved of his duties.

That’s a whole lot to read into an ambassador being recalled.

And whose camera crews were there waiting? CNN’s, of course.

Don’t forget the Obama administration hauled away in the middle of the night the guy who made that anti-Muslim video that caused the Benghazi riots.

Republicans don’t need show trials in soccer stadiums; we’d be happy with some well-deserved indictments.

