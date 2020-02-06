During his press conference the day after his acquittal in the Senate, President Trump personally thanked many of the people in the room for their support. Among them was Sen. Josh Hawley, who was one of the president’s most loyal defenders. Remember, Hawley is the one who had motions to subpoena Adam Schiff, the whistleblower, and the Bidens ready to go in the event the Senate voted to call witnesses.

KSHB in Kansas City reports:

Trump said that ahead of the 2018 Senate race, he went to Missouri and met Hawley, then the attorney general. “After 10 minutes, I said, ‘don’t show me anybody else,'” Trump said Thursday. “This is the guy.” “Man, did I make a good choice,” Trump added. “Tremendous future.”

The Atlantic’s David Frum seems to think that Trump’s remarks will be used in attack ads against Hawley, which may be true. However, he also seems to think those ads will hurt Hawley and his career.

Josh Hawley will spend the rest of his career fending off opponents who play Trump's "Man, did I make a great choice" about him in attack ads. — David Frum (@davidfrum) February 6, 2020

And he will fend off those opponents. Your point?

Noted political genius David Frum chimes in. — Bonchie (@bonchieredstate) February 6, 2020

you have no clue about this country — an ok boomer (@jamesha00561153) February 6, 2020

Hi. 20-year Missouri Republican political operative here to tell you you have no earthly idea what you’re talking about. Have a great one. — Gregg Keller (@RGreggKeller) February 6, 2020

You know absolutely nothing about Josh Hawley. Signed, a born and raised Missourian. https://t.co/yYR0NncEoy — Dana Loesch (@DLoesch) February 6, 2020

Fellow Missourian agrees — Mike_Poppin ☂️🕴🏼 (@oh_cue_m) February 6, 2020

David Frum, the Cincinnati Bengals of political thought. — Navyjava5 (@navyjava5) February 6, 2020

Are you aware of how elections work? — ĆΔŞĆΔĐ€ (@OO1O110) February 6, 2020

How could you be so clueless? — Johnny B. Clark (@JohnBladeClark) February 6, 2020

David Frum goes to Missouri….now that’s a reality show worth watching lol — Yvonne Burton Jesus is King! (@_YvonneBurton) February 6, 2020

It'll get him elected. — BushwoodsHat (@BushwoodsHat) February 6, 2020

If they run ads like that Hawley will win by an even greater margin! You're clueless Frum. America LOVES Trump! — Ferris Fueller (@ffueller) February 6, 2020

It will play very well in Missouri, where I live. Did you look at the 2016 election results? — Wokey the Offended Android (@TheWokey) February 6, 2020

@realDonaldTrump whipped Hillary’s ass in Missouri 56% to 38%. He’s even more popular now. You don’t have a clue Frumpy. — SharptWit 🇺🇸 ⭐️ ⭐️ ⭐️ (@Sharpt_Wit) February 6, 2020

Senator Hawley is a breath of fresh air, and a rising star.

A far better choice for Missouri and our nation than Claire McCaskill.

Missouri is lucky to have him. — mo⭐️⭐️⭐️🇺🇸 (@LikesToKnowMore) February 6, 2020

How do you have a paid job ? 🧐 — NG (@Neilgrover5) February 6, 2020

Coming from the irrelevant has been who has been wrong about everything for the last 20 years, both in terms of foreign policy and Conservatism? That's rich. Go back to the lecture circuit and reminisce with the other political snake oil salesman and fortune tellers. — Alpha Millennial (@AlphaMillennia1) February 6, 2020

You are literally wrong with every tweet. — Troy Pallotto ♦️ 🇺🇸 🍦⭐️⭐️⭐️ (@TroyPallotto) February 6, 2020

If you look at it, Frum is right in one sense: Hawley will always be fending off opponents because he’s going to have a very long career in office.

