The vote on whether to acquit or convict President Trump is supposed to happen any minute now, and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell took the time to tweet about the importance of the Senate. He talks about “partisan flames,” and with the exception of Sen. Mitt Romney, it looks like the vote to acquit will come down to a straight party line. We guess Romney crossing the aisle makes this a bipartisan impeachment after all.

Plenty have accused Trump and the Republicans of shredding the Constitution, but McConnell reminded the public what the Senate is for.

We wish. You know we’re all looking for what Democrats will impeach Trump for after his re-election … and McConnell’s re-election.

