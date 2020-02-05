The vote on whether to acquit or convict President Trump is supposed to happen any minute now, and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell took the time to tweet about the importance of the Senate. He talks about “partisan flames,” and with the exception of Sen. Mitt Romney, it looks like the vote to acquit will come down to a straight party line. We guess Romney crossing the aisle makes this a bipartisan impeachment after all.

Plenty have accused Trump and the Republicans of shredding the Constitution, but McConnell reminded the public what the Senate is for.

Moments like this are what the Senate was made for. The Framers knew the country would need a firewall to keep partisan flames from scorching our Republic. So they created the Senate. Today, we will fulfill this founding purpose. — Leader McConnell (@senatemajldr) February 5, 2020

We wish. You know we’re all looking for what Democrats will impeach Trump for after his re-election … and McConnell’s re-election.

