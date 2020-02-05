As Twitchy reported, during the end of the impeachment trial in the Senate, Chief Justice John Roberts declined to read Sen. Rand Paul’s question for the House impeachment managers and defense team because it contained the name of the whistleblower — whose name to this day Rep. Adam Schiff says he doesn’t know. Tom Nichols called Paul’s question “a malicious attempt to get someone killed.”

Paul isn’t giving up and once again named He Who Cannot Be Named on the Senate floor on Tuesday.

Former CIA director and current drama queen John Brennan says Paul is “beneath contempt” and “history will revile” any senator who excuses his actions.

We don’t know how Rand Paul sleeps at night knowing John Brennan considers him beneath contempt.

