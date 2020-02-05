As Twitchy reported, during the end of the impeachment trial in the Senate, Chief Justice John Roberts declined to read Sen. Rand Paul’s question for the House impeachment managers and defense team because it contained the name of the whistleblower — whose name to this day Rep. Adam Schiff says he doesn’t know. Tom Nichols called Paul’s question “a malicious attempt to get someone killed.”

Paul isn’t giving up and once again named He Who Cannot Be Named on the Senate floor on Tuesday.

Rand Paul used the final deliberations of Trump's impeachment trial to name the alleged whistleblowerhttps://t.co/48tlFwCEN2 — POLITICO (@politico) February 4, 2020

Good. For. Him. 👏🏼👏🏼 — Saved By The Blood (@vonzion) February 5, 2020

Geez–I'm sorry I missed it! 99% love Rand Paul! — NorthStar326326 (@NorthStar326326) February 5, 2020

Former CIA director and current drama queen John Brennan says Paul is “beneath contempt” and “history will revile” any senator who excuses his actions.

Rand Paul is beneath contempt. He typifies the worst of @realDonaldTrump’s craven enablers. Any Senator excusing this dangerous behavior makes a mockery of public service. History will revile all of you. https://t.co/3BLs2kmtti — John O. Brennan (@JohnBrennan) February 4, 2020

No, @JohnBrennan, history will revile you. You will be exposed as the architect of this failed coup. You will be held accountable. Justice will be swift and merciless. — Finbar McAllister (@FinbarMcAllist1) February 4, 2020

Look at this guy His coup failed so he’s ranting at Rand Paul for calling out his operative Eric Ciaramella Brennan knows it’s illegal for the Agency to run ops on US soil. Especially against innocent Americans. That’s why he’s so nervous https://t.co/40c02CZFR2 — John Cardillo (@johncardillo) February 6, 2020

Rand Paul is an American PATRIOT! Why not ask these questions? The American people not only have a RIGHT to know, we WANT to know the answers to his question(s). AND You are not. Also, you seem a little unhinged…maybe slightly panicked?#IStandWithRand🙌🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/6fBuKfNzQB — S.L. Stiles (@StacyLStiles) February 4, 2020

Tell it to your cellmate, John! Nobody gives a crap about your corrupt opinion! 👎 — Bradley Scott 🙏🇺🇸 (@Hoosiers1986) February 5, 2020

It is disturbing to see a former CIA director so out of control — emotionally and rhetorically. Frankly it is unbelievable. — Sean McBride (@seanmcbride) February 4, 2020

You were head of the CIA and you think there's anyone who doesn't know the "Whistleblower" is Eric Ciaramella? pic.twitter.com/9gvMXNfrA3 — Ron Coleman (@RonColeman) February 4, 2020

John Brennan is beneath contempt. He typifies the worst of the Dem/Deep State subversives. Any Senator excusing his seditious behavior makes a mockery of public service. History will revile you/him. — John Betts (@JohnFromCranber) February 5, 2020

Is it worse than your directing your people to breach/hack the #SenateIntelligenceCommittee computer network? And then lying about it to Congress?@SenFeinstein — Magoo Actual 🇺🇸 (@MagooActual) February 5, 2020

You spied on Congress. You spied on American citizens. Rand Paul is not the problem. — Samuel Culper 722 (@politiwars) February 4, 2020

#SoDangerous I imagine you take outing CIA plants seriously. pic.twitter.com/uXhg6t04ud — Vox Q. Dawg (There Is No STEP FIVE) (@VoxDawg) February 5, 2020

You have the audacity to accuse @RandPaul of contempt? Rich coming from the king if treason himself. — Nicole ⭐️⭐️⭐️ (@hereforpotus) February 4, 2020

So, that is the whistleblower?? — 🇺🇸Rods from God🇺🇸 (@Russhole6) February 5, 2020

Of course you hate the one Senator that advocates most for civil liberties. — SandyS (@SandyS121718) February 5, 2020

Rand Paul represents the people.

Rand Paul wants sunlight on corruption. He is a direct threat to you and your dark dealings.

Threats on twitter will never change the fact that sunlight is coming. It's coming. We the American people support sunlight. Darkness no more — justmyhumble (@usebigears) February 5, 2020

John Durham is not long from subpoenaing you in his criminal investigation. You'd be wise to remain in silence and out of the limelight, not drawing attention to yourself. — Shannon Ford-Text TRUMP to 88022 (@h0memadetweets) February 4, 2020

I love this photo of you, John Brennan:

you are so lovely and delicate here: Mommy's Delight pic.twitter.com/pXgKfl3TKA — Greg Rubini (@GregRubini) February 5, 2020

You speak of contempt? Do you even grasp the depth of contempt for the swamp, those such as yourself who thought they were the law, that they knew better than the American people? — Maribeth Price (@mbprice5) February 4, 2020

You must have really enjoyed the SOTU address. Next time you can watch with your cell mate — Estella Magi (@magi_estella) February 5, 2020

I'm told revealing the name of the alleged "whistleblower" is against the law. If that was true, why hasn't Rand Paul been arrested? Now it's just "beneath contempt?" Could it be that this claim was a lie from the very beginning, and Rand Paul knows the law better than you do? — Brandon Garrett (@BatDaddyOfThree) February 5, 2020

There is no order, law, or statute that guarantees anonymity to whistleblowers. You would think that a former head of the CIA would know this fact. pic.twitter.com/8bOt0yXpCI — Lt. Col. Griddle (@JimmyGriddle) February 4, 2020

John, you keep forgetting that you have been exposed for what you are. — Don Millar (@DonMillar4) February 5, 2020

You just got OWNED by @RandPaul — 🇺🇸BR🇺🇸 (@BR_Roads) February 5, 2020

We don’t know how Rand Paul sleeps at night knowing John Brennan considers him beneath contempt.

