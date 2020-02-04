Even though the results aren’t in yet, Joe Biden did not have a good night in Iowa Monday night — maybe his strategy of telling potential voters with difficult questions about his record as vice president to vote for someone else is working. That and poking them in the chest if they get close enough.

In the video, the woman yelling “Go away!” isn’t the protester; she’s yelling at the guy demanding that Joe Biden answer for all the women and children he’s groped. It’s hard to hear, but it’s definitely what he said.

Protestor interrupts @JoeBiden at Nashua event screaming “Answer for the women and children you groped!” pic.twitter.com/h0pgDDsewy — David Catanese (@davecatanese) February 4, 2020

Biden’s response isn’t on video, which is unfortunate, because it sounds unbelievable.

Biden responds: “This is why I’m running. We have to stop this.” — David Catanese (@davecatanese) February 4, 2020

Stop what? His compulsive hair-sniffing? He even put out a video at the launch of his campaign explaining that he’d respect personal space from now on. “That’s my responsibility and I will meet it,” he concluded. But what does he mean by, “That’s why I’m running”? Does he think President Trump set this up?

What does that even mean? — Fathog 99 (@Fathog99) February 4, 2020

It's not so much his hands. They are distracting. But he tries to get his crotch up against them. Biden is disgusting. — Hughchase (@Hughchase5) February 4, 2020

The liberals eating their own. Delicious. — Samuel L’s Dingus (@s_dingus) February 4, 2020

Make the enemy live up to its own book of rules — PHummell (@Hummer53) February 4, 2020

Democrats, welcome to the world you created — RoninEternales (@RoninEternales) February 4, 2020

so he's running to stop "this" "this" as in how dare pple qestion when a man gropes/sniffs/goes creeps on underage kids — it's all a hoax…relax (@randOmuos) February 4, 2020

Biden Responds: "This is why I’m running. We have to stop me from groping women", then he added, "Listen, here, Fat….the kids love the way my blonde leg hairs spring up". — Waldron (@HankMullaney) February 4, 2020

Biden needs proper authority to stop himself. — Stiles Bitchley ✫✫ (@WeWhoDieSaluteU) February 4, 2020

We have to stop WHAT? People yelling at him for being a perv? — Crapplefratz – Will Tweet For Food (@Crapplefratz) February 4, 2020

Yeah, we have to stop people from having a say. We also have to stop anyone from questioning Joe about stuff that he’s done that appears to be corrupt.🙄 — Dave (@ZekenHolly) February 4, 2020

😂 tell us how many years you have been in government?? — lori (@lori52993) February 4, 2020

Let's be honest, you would never let Biden around your family. If you would, you are delusional. — TonyBravo (@theeTonyBravo) February 4, 2020

American hero. 🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸 He needs a GoFundMe for a vacation post-primary. — El Hijo del Corey Maclin (@GoodBrother454) February 4, 2020

Wow he has a big crowd today! — Roy Young (@Roy_young1963) February 4, 2020

Jfc look at how old and white that Biden erm, gathering is. — Dark Energy Alison🏳️‍🌈 (@RealAlisonPoole) February 4, 2020

The 50 old people in that elementary school gym must be very upset. There must be some great apple cobbler there 😂 — Okc (@OKC243) February 4, 2020

I didn't know they had gymnasiums at retirement homes💀🇺🇸 — Wild Bill (@ReelbillBill) February 4, 2020

Im a big fan of watching demolition teams implode structures. Slowing the footage down so you can see the actual sequencing is fascinating. — rdanabrowne (@rdanabrowne) February 4, 2020

Good times. — Ron Sandack (@RLSandack) February 4, 2020

Biden got fourth in Iowa and is going to lose NH. Pack it in, boys. He's done — Destructive Chemistry (@DestructiveChem) February 4, 2020

2020 is going to be so fun. — Desi Arnaz IV (@WyattRe54753613) February 4, 2020

