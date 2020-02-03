At a recent rally in Iowa, Michael Moore chose to quote his candidate, Bernie Sanders: “I’m the same person I am in 2020 as I was in 1963.” To us that sounded more like a warning than an endorsement. We’re all pretty aware of Sanders’ past, and it’s true, the young socialist who honeymooned in the Soviet Union is now an elderly socialist with three homes.

Ben Shapiro pulled up an old quote from Sanders and thought someone in the media out to ask him about it:

"I favor the public ownership of utilities, banks and major industries." — Bernie Sanders, 1976

He was 35 years old at the time, not 17. Why won't someone in the media ask him whether he has changed his position on this, and if so, why? — Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) February 3, 2020

His campaign told @KFILE last year, "Whether fighting to lower energy prices or expand access to capital for local development, Bernie's first priority has always been — and will always be — defending the interests of working people across the country." — Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) February 3, 2020

In other words, he has not distanced himself from this opinion. The Democratic frontrunner has never explained just why we SHOULDN'T nationalize nearly every major industry. Or how about why he DOESN'T believe in public ownership of the means of production? — Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) February 3, 2020

The fact that we are two presidential election cycles into the Bernie Movement and that those in the media have not had him explain, in any real sense, how "democratic socialism" is different from just plain socialism, is amazing. — Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) February 3, 2020

They let him get away with "I just mean that everyone should have healthcare and housing!" That isn't an answer. I also do, but as a byproduct of the free market. No reporter should allow him to get away with "If by socialism, you mean, let's not let sick people die, I'm for it!" — Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) February 3, 2020

It's the height of irresponsibility to allow him to escape a simple question about his root belief system. And this is how he pitches "socialism"! All the time! "If by socialism you mean X" where X is any good thing we all like, "then socialism is great!" — Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) February 3, 2020

Want to know why people distrust the media? Because when somebody on the right says "Western civilization," the media publishes a thousand thinkpieces about alleged institutional racism inherent in the phrase. — Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) February 3, 2020

When Bernie says "democratic socialism," it's considered uncouth to ask him what he means. We're all just supposed to assume "Denmark," when he spent his entire career defending Cuba, Venezuela, and the USSR. — Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) February 3, 2020

And by the way, don't give me, "He just means the workers should own the means of production!" There are worker co-ops in the private market. And they operate the same as non-worker owned free market companies (e.g. with wage competition). Presumably this would not be enough. — Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) February 3, 2020

Mr. K-FILE himself popped in with an answer:

He was asked about this quote I uncovered last spring at CNN's April town hall and here's what he said, "I was a mayor of a city for eight years. Did I nationalize any of the industry in the city of Burlington, Vermont? I don't think so."https://t.co/uBBAQeTtqw — andrew kaczynski🤔 (@KFILE) February 3, 2020

The Washington Post’s Dave Weigel thought that was a pretty awesome response from Sanders:

Live look at Sanders responding to old quote oppo https://t.co/o6CtCgJKvj pic.twitter.com/ib3Xanxpsd — Dave Weigel (@daveweigel) February 3, 2020

Dave, saying he didn’t NATIONALIZE industries as mayor of a small city is a ***gaffe*** — Malarkey-free since January 2020 (@jokelley) February 3, 2020

He didn't have the power to nationalize any industries as a mayor. Nobody should be impressed by this. — Michael J. Caruso (@MJ_Caruso) February 3, 2020

He didn't NATIONALIZE anything as a MAYOR? So sad that you think that means something. — Eric Rogers (@pastorErogers) February 3, 2020

Well he couldn't nationalize anything as a mayor. As a president he would definitely try and fail. Even if Congress agreed. — Young Ancient Wisdom (@mvorn44) February 3, 2020

Did anyone follow up the question by pointing out he is running for office of the President? — BooToYou! (@boodad12) February 3, 2020

How exactly do you nationalize anything as a mayor? How about a follow up? pic.twitter.com/KdTFISumpG — Baghdad Bruce (@RVA_Rock) February 3, 2020

Funny watching Bernie Bros in awe of Sanders dismissing his own statements ("I didn't nationalize anything but I would have if I had had the power") as if this is a plus rather than a self-own. — Potemkin – Sails the Seven Seas (@IggyBeeBop) February 3, 2020

Did David Sirota hack your account? — Willie Everstop (@WillieEverstop) February 3, 2020

@washingtonpost what exactly are you paying this guy to do? — Only a Democrat should win the Democratic primary (@Demvoter) February 3, 2020

I resisted unfollowing you for so long, so thanks for making it an easy decision today. — South Bend is smaller than ASU (@86_RSK) February 3, 2020

Dave Weigel, journalist — Alpha Millennial (@AlphaMillennia1) February 3, 2020

Great political reporting Dave. — CloudFactory (@Row_Boat_Cop) February 3, 2020

You should know that you posing as a "journalist" has singulary several times brought me close to cancelling my WaPo subscription. — Alissa McLean (@alissakmclean) February 3, 2020

We get it, you are an ultra fanboy pic.twitter.com/S6Q9IaRFs7 — Gru is generation X (@JMAC8219) February 3, 2020

If you lick his boots any more aggressively, you’re going to need a blood test & marriage license, then set a date in June. “A free & impartial press”, yeah, um, not so much. 🙄 — Michael Crocker (@labeling66) February 3, 2020

Praising Castro is probably a fair old quote to bring up — Gerald Garner (@lovesosa01) February 3, 2020

Tired: "Sanders has been consistent his entire life." Wired: "Why are you bringing up old quotes praising George Wallace and Fidel Castro? Can't a guy grow?" — Andy (@trtx84) February 3, 2020

You're embarrassing, boomer. — Bernie is a multi-millionaire 🥀 (@GriffTheImpaler) February 3, 2020

So when did you join the Sanders campaign, Dave? And did you let the Washington Post know about it? — Gary M. Sarli♿️🏳️‍🌈 (@GMSarli) February 3, 2020

Your pompoms are showing. — Hogan (@hogan26) February 3, 2020

I can’t wait to see him parry commercial after commercial after commercial of these quotes and quotes of him praising the USSR and Cuban governments. — anxiously audacious (@anxioudacity) February 3, 2020

Yeah, we’re not as impressed with his answer as Weigel seems to be.

Yes, it is clearly an amazing answer that as mayor of Burlington without the power to nationalize industries you did not nationalize major industries https://t.co/oGIQPlvNlL — Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) February 3, 2020

This didn't strike me as a very convincing answer, unless you think America's mid-size city mayors routinely nationalize the concerns within their municipal limits. https://t.co/FE7lMLmShV — Noah Rothman (@NoahCRothman) February 3, 2020

We don’t care what he did in Burlington; we care about what he wants to do to America as president.

