At a recent rally in Iowa, Michael Moore chose to quote his candidate, Bernie Sanders: “I’m the same person I am in 2020 as I was in 1963.” To us that sounded more like a warning than an endorsement. We’re all pretty aware of Sanders’ past, and it’s true, the young socialist who honeymooned in the Soviet Union is now an elderly socialist with three homes.

Ben Shapiro pulled up an old quote from Sanders and thought someone in the media out to ask him about it:

Mr. K-FILE himself popped in with an answer:

Trending

The Washington Post’s Dave Weigel thought that was a pretty awesome response from Sanders:

Yeah, we’re not as impressed with his answer as Weigel seems to be.

We don’t care what he did in Burlington; we care about what he wants to do to America as president.

Related:

 

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Ben ShapiroBernie SandersBurlingtonDave Weigeldemocratic socialistmayornationalize industry