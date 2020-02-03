This piece aired on “CBS This Morning” a few days ago, but someone at Slate picked up on it and decided to make it a Slate piece. In short, co-host Tony Dokoupil set up a table in a mall, sliced a pie into 10 pieces, and “asked people to divide up those pieces onto five plates representing the poorest, the lower middle class, middle class, upper middle class, and wealthiest Americans.”

Here’s the piece:

Most people responding to CBS’s piece thought it was brilliant, but did anyone ever suggest that someone might bake another pie, so there’s more pie to spread around for everyone?

