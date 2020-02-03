As Twitchy reported earlier, during closing arguments, House impeachment manager Democrat Rep. Jason Crow cited a quote by Professor Albus Dumbledore of the “Harry Potter” series. Fitting that the House would cite a work of fiction to close out its case.

We believe the Human Rights Campaign’s Charlotte Clymer was being tongue-in-cheek when she posted her response to Crow’s closing statement.

Albus Dumbledore just became the first openly-gay fictional wizard to be quoted on the floor of the U.S. Senate during the impeachment trial of Donald Trump. Lots of history being made today, folks. — Charlotte Clymer🏳️‍🌈 (@cmclymer) February 3, 2020

Believe it or not, that tweet became the source of a bit of controversy.

Questions on whether Albus was truly "openly-gay" since it wasn't in the books but a post-publication reveal. I don't know. I suppose I could ask if it's gate-keeping to require Dumbledore be identified as gay in the text. Debate amongst yourselves. I'm tired. — Charlotte Clymer🏳️‍🌈 (@cmclymer) February 3, 2020

And don’t forget that “Harry Potter” author J.K. Rowling was “canceled” over a tweet in which she tweeted #IStandWithMaya in solidarity with Maya Forstater, who lost her job over “controversial” social media posts claiming “there are two sexes” and “it is impossible to change sex.” That hashtag made Rowling a TERF: a trans-exclusionary radical feminist, the kind who don’t count trans women as sisters.

I have Bernie Sanders fans now flooding my mentions to, uh, inform me J.K. Rowling is a TERF and to "read another book" because I made a snarky observation about someone else quoting Harry Potter on the floor of the U.S. Senate. So, that's fun. — Charlotte Clymer🏳️‍🌈 (@cmclymer) February 3, 2020

She says her first post was a “snarky observation,” but it was still pretty cringeworthy.

How do I delete someone else's tweet? pic.twitter.com/sJgvw8Ivn5 — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) February 3, 2020

Millionaire children are running our media infrastructure. Read some political theory please. — AV (@noble_av) February 3, 2020

a small step for man, but a giant leap for gay wizards. thank you charlotte — rudy mustang (@rudy_mustang) February 3, 2020

He was so openly gay the reader never knew until the author told us years after the final installment. — single issue abortion voter 🤰😵 (@AbortionVoter) February 3, 2020

This is definitely the most important thing happening in the world of politics today — A Flock of Seagals (@ASegals) February 3, 2020

Why are you like this — Chase (@chaseawall) February 3, 2020

READ. ANOTHER. BOOK. — honesty heron (@galaxymagnet) February 3, 2020

Jesus Christ. We're all doomed. — failson of sam (@iluv2tweetdood) February 3, 2020

oh my good shut up — the only real leftist (@OnlyRealLeftist) February 3, 2020

those books were written for children — KG (@tarab_ish) February 3, 2020

OR politics has devolved to the point that fictional characters from a children's series is considered high political thought. — Bethany James Winn 🌹 🚫🐍🚫✂️ (@bethanyjameswin) February 3, 2020

YES.

What a time to be alive — robbie. (@robrobburger) February 3, 2020

This makes a mockery of an otherwise very historic and legit trial — Canadian David Atkins (@dmatkins137) February 3, 2020

please kill me i don't have the heart to do it myself — stop (@EagerCarrots) February 3, 2020

ladies and gentlemen, we reached peak liberalism. Anything beyond this is uncharted territory. — Not Toilet Things (@nottoiletthings) February 3, 2020

I'm gonna see if I can get the rest of the day off work to celebrate this momentous and historic milestone for LGBT thaumaturges everywhere. — Badkid Randy (@randy_badkid) February 3, 2020

All of the gay wizards out there thank you for noting this — Child of the Lie (@ChrisLeeNash) February 3, 2020

What previous heterosexual or "closeted" fictional wizards have been quoted on the Senate floor? 🤔 — Dade Lee Murphy (@RealDadeLMurphy) February 3, 2020

Please read another book. I promise there are some really good ones out there. — Mr. Maxwell Ⓐ (@MrMaxwellmusic) February 3, 2020

Please read another book. Literally any book. — Antamania (@Antamania1) February 3, 2020

JFC this tweet — Kuma (@GrizzlyNoaB) February 3, 2020

is this satire please tell me this account is satire — Andrew Staley (@bi_and_mediocre) February 3, 2020

I genuinely admire your commitment to being one of the most embarrassing human beings on the planet. — Leeham (@SimpsonsAvi) February 3, 2020

Wow that's so cool. Just kidding it doesn't matter at all. — savannah (@maidenhole) February 3, 2020

Supremely embarrassing — secret pudding (@ShillelaghMail) February 3, 2020

The saga of the downfall of Democrats will be told for centuries to come. — Take3Tylenol (@Take3Tylenol) February 3, 2020

That will be historic.

