CNN’s Chris Cillizza explains why President Trump’s Kansas/Missouri slip-up ‘absolutely matters’

After the Kansas City Chiefs won Super Bowl LIV, President Trump tweeted his congratulations, but said, “You represented the Great State of Kansas and, in fact, the entire USA, so very well.” Of course the Kansas City Chiefs play in Missouri, and within 12 minutes, that tweet had been deleted and a corrected version posted.

It was a big enough slip-up to make the news, but CNN’s Chris Cillizza analyzed why it “absolutely matters.”

He writes:

But presidents — and presidential candidates — occasionally make these mistakes. Everyone remembers that in May 2008 then-Illinois Sen. Barack Obama said this: “It is wonderful to be back in Oregon. Over the last 15 months, we’ve traveled to every corner of the United States. I’ve now been in 57 states.” So, it happens. But here’s why Trump doesn’t get a pass. Because he and his administration have made a HUGE point of picking out the slip-ups of past politicians and questioning people over their supposed lack of knowledge of geography. In 2018, Trump actually tweeted about the “57 states” flub. “When President Obama said that he has been to ’57 States,’ very little mention in Fake News Media,’ wrote Trump. “Can you imagine if I said that…story of the year!”

Cillizza’s point seems to be that the shoe has been on the other foot. But didn’t Don Lemon, Wajahat Ali, and Rick Wilson recently have a giggle-fest on CNN over the Trump-supporting rubes who don’t trust the elite with their reading and geography and stuff?

In any case, the shoe’s been on CNN’s foot a lot.

Is that a CNN logo I see on this wonderful gem? pic.twitter.com/ol6Az5Lo4E — 🇺🇸Night "Jerry…JERRY!" Wood✞⚭⚓ (@Shteina_Gott) February 3, 2020

What about this? pic.twitter.com/KOZ0yIGcZK — Garrick, the Ard-Rí na hÉireann (Probationary) (@Boydesian) February 3, 2020

Does anyone got that picture of when CNN called Alabama Mississippi? — Vareck the Smiling Demon Jew (@VareckDemon) February 3, 2020

Yeah, here it is:

I have made that mistake. Millions have made that mistake. How you are reacting about it is showing your vision impairment. — #justagirl (@she_brews11) February 3, 2020

Maybe to you, most of us thinks it petty and ridiculous!! — 20🇺🇸Laura🇺🇸20 (@flasunshine929) February 3, 2020

No, it really doesn’t Chris. Let’s focus on bigger issues. This was an error and was fixed within 11 minutes. Move on. ❤️🇺🇸 — Sarah ❤️🇺🇸💁🏽‍♀️ (@SPolymathe) February 3, 2020

Looks like an honest mistake if you look at “those lines on the map” you with all your math and readin’

Signed,

Resident of Boomer Rubeville — LiterallyYourMom🇮🇱🇺🇸 (@KristinBoymom) February 3, 2020

Why Donald Trump's 'Kansas' mistake absolutely matters to reporters who also didn't know the Chiefs were in Missouri until last night. — Regs (@r3gulations) February 3, 2020

Chris, this is dumb, even for you. — Caleb Hull (@CalebJHull) February 3, 2020

Oh c'mon Chris, it's easy to confuse 2 states with the other 55 states. — Cynical Publius (@CynicalPublius) February 3, 2020

Cillizza posts a map with a state line through the city lol — Legal Immigrant – Mittens is a creep (@1776Legal) February 3, 2020

Dear people not from Missouri. Kansas City and St. Louis exist in both Missouri and neighbor states. They’re treated separately but do exist. There is a Kansas City, Kansas and they cheer for the Chiefs as their home team. Don’t make mountains out of common mistake molehills. — Chris Loesch (@ChrisLoesch) February 3, 2020

Well played Chris. Fredo has some serious competition now. Nice. — Fluffy iPhone Dad (@MackDaddy1002) February 3, 2020

When these are the kinds of "wins" that the left need to celebrate, they are fully aware that Trump is kicking their ass badly. — Jim Peeps (@Jimpeeps12) February 3, 2020

He deleted the old tweet and created a new one where he only mentions Missouri. The Kansas City chiefs represent both the Kansas Side and the Missouri side of the city. I think we need an investigation by the house into the matter. — Exel (@Seantzizl) February 3, 2020

This is the type of hot take you get when you think everyone is on Twitter, watches CNN or lives in the Acela corridor.

Nobody cares. — J.J. by the Bay (@flagg_colonel) February 3, 2020

Y'all are so desperate. — ✝️ Shane's Hat ✝️ (@oklumberman) February 3, 2020

Is anyone shocked that Cillizza is crying again? Really? — James D (@jamesc89th) February 3, 2020

I am more concerned about Joe claiming Burisma hired Hunter "because he's a very bright guy". — InMyHumbleOpinion (@IMHO1969) February 3, 2020

Chris no it doesn’t. Thanks, A KC resident. — Jill (@BellaLolaGirl) February 3, 2020

It literally does not. Hack. — Not Sure (@patrusselljr) February 3, 2020

Spoiler: It doesn’t. — Freedom Recon (@FreedomRecon) February 3, 2020

I know why you want it to matter, but no it doesn't. — Athena (@1trueathena) February 3, 2020

Yea I think its impeachable too🤣🤣🤣 — matt (@dadank1) February 3, 2020

We should definitely draw up impeachment articles on this! For god sake… This is inexcusable. A crime against humanity & our constitution! — Questionabletrends (@QTrendsdotcom) February 3, 2020

This is exactly how libs lose the narrative. Trump made a mistake. We all played it up for laughs. And then a few of you just can't resist the temptation to take it way too seriously. Then you end up looking like the fool instead of Trump. — Magnifico 0.1K 👑 (@MagnificoIX) February 3, 2020

Petty and lazy. So, same. 🤷‍♀️ — D. K. USA🇺🇸 (@DeniseK_USA) February 3, 2020

"Because I want it to" is not a good reason. — Fuzzy Chimp (@fuzzychimpcom) February 3, 2020

Spoiler: It doesn't matter. — JDubF (@JDubF4) February 3, 2020

Only to you, my desperate friend. Only to you. — Tiffanie (@TiffanieTx1) February 3, 2020

You got him this time. — Bree’s Grampy (@vinnyc3) February 3, 2020

Nobody gives a crap Chris. — Tracy Noetzelman (@TracyNoetzelman) February 3, 2020

Why it doesn’t matter: Trump will easily win both Missouri and Kansas. Can’t be outraged about everything. — Elliot Schechter (@ElliotSchechter) February 3, 2020

I got my degree in journalism. Then I learned to code. It’s a good living. You might want to try it. — Püdge 👌🏼 (@pudgenet) February 3, 2020

