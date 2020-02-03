CNN’s Chris Cillizza explains why President Trump’s Kansas/Missouri slip-up ‘absolutely matters’

Posted at 6:43 pm on February 03, 2020 by Brett T.

After the Kansas City Chiefs won Super Bowl LIV, President Trump tweeted his congratulations, but said, “You represented the Great State of Kansas and, in fact, the entire USA, so very well.” Of course the Kansas City Chiefs play in Missouri, and within 12 minutes, that tweet had been deleted and a corrected version posted.

It was a big enough slip-up to make the news, but CNN’s Chris Cillizza analyzed why it “absolutely matters.”

He writes:

But presidents — and presidential candidates — occasionally make these mistakes. Everyone remembers that in May 2008 then-Illinois Sen. Barack Obama said this: “It is wonderful to be back in Oregon. Over the last 15 months, we’ve traveled to every corner of the United States. I’ve now been in 57 states.”

So, it happens. But here’s why Trump doesn’t get a pass. Because he and his administration have made a HUGE point of picking out the slip-ups of past politicians and questioning people over their supposed lack of knowledge of geography.

In 2018, Trump actually tweeted about the “57 states” flub. “When President Obama said that he has been to ’57 States,’ very little mention in Fake News Media,’ wrote Trump. “Can you imagine if I said that…story of the year!”

Cillizza’s point seems to be that the shoe has been on the other foot. But didn’t Don Lemon, Wajahat Ali, and Rick Wilson recently have a giggle-fest on CNN over the Trump-supporting rubes who don’t trust the elite with their reading and geography and stuff?

In any case, the shoe’s been on CNN’s foot a lot.

Yeah, here it is:

 

