As Twitchy reported earlier, NeverTrumper Bill Kristol declared that for the time being, “We are all Democrats now.” And as we told you Friday, prominent NeverTrumper Tom Nichols said he’d engage in some “strategic voting,” even if that means casting a ballot for socialist Bernie Sanders. Democratic voters have to be “ice-cold” in their determination to vote for the nominee, whoever it turns out to be.

So we see the NeverTrump crowd, including Jennifer Rubin and Max Boot, urging Democrats to turn out in droves in 2020 and vote for the nominee, whoever it is. The Bernie Bros are just going to have to bite the bullet and vote for “Republican” Joe Biden if it comes down to it.

Amanda Carpenter has announced she’s now writing for NeverTrump website The Bulwark, and is giving the NeverTrump crowd a pep-talk by saying that NeverTrump matters now more than ever, said the conservative.

Carpenter writes:

On the other hand, rank and file Republican voters—the people out there in the suburbs who don’t have to report to Captain Trump, but do turn out in November, pose a very real danger to Trump’s prospects. Therein lies the quiet significance of NeverTrump. While not many Republicans identify as “NeverTrump,” an important bloc vote like they are.

We’ve already seen Republican voters defecting from Trump’s party. They just haven’t had the chance to defect from Trump himself. (Yet.)

It’s good to see her admit that not many Republicans identify as NeverTrump — we’d actually guess fewer now than did when Donald Trump was just a candidate.

Trending

As we said, we’d bet there are a lot of 2016 NeverTrumpers who are fully on board with Trump 2020, even more so because of the impeachment sham.

Related:

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: #NeverTrump2020Amanda Carpenterbiggest threatBulwarkDonald Trump