As Twitchy reported earlier, NeverTrumper Bill Kristol declared that for the time being, “We are all Democrats now.” And as we told you Friday, prominent NeverTrumper Tom Nichols said he’d engage in some “strategic voting,” even if that means casting a ballot for socialist Bernie Sanders. Democratic voters have to be “ice-cold” in their determination to vote for the nominee, whoever it turns out to be.

So we see the NeverTrump crowd, including Jennifer Rubin and Max Boot, urging Democrats to turn out in droves in 2020 and vote for the nominee, whoever it is. The Bernie Bros are just going to have to bite the bullet and vote for “Republican” Joe Biden if it comes down to it.

Amanda Carpenter has announced she’s now writing for NeverTrump website The Bulwark, and is giving the NeverTrump crowd a pep-talk by saying that NeverTrump matters now more than ever, said the conservative.

Hey! I’m excited to tell you I’m writing for @BulwarkOnline. Here’s my first piece about why NeverTrump matters more than ever. Reluctant Republicans, who may not call themselves NeverTrumpers but vote like they are, stand to be Trump’s biggest 2020 threat https://t.co/ZtHdwKCVU6 — Amanda Carpenter (@amandacarpenter) February 1, 2020

Carpenter writes:

On the other hand, rank and file Republican voters—the people out there in the suburbs who don’t have to report to Captain Trump, but do turn out in November, pose a very real danger to Trump’s prospects. Therein lies the quiet significance of NeverTrump. While not many Republicans identify as “NeverTrump,” an important bloc vote like they are. We’ve already seen Republican voters defecting from Trump’s party. They just haven’t had the chance to defect from Trump himself. (Yet.)

It’s good to see her admit that not many Republicans identify as NeverTrump — we’d actually guess fewer now than did when Donald Trump was just a candidate.

Good luck to you and the whole crew over there pic.twitter.com/xZ8fTaj9nI — Strangely 53-47 👌 (@ShaolinKungFu81) February 1, 2020

I can send you info on what happened on the Titanic. You joined a sinking ship. — TRM (@trm10trm) February 1, 2020

Propaganda. Campaigning where HRC would not go, places where blue collar and union workers are, who usually vote Democrat is not appealing to Dem voters?! — Gina BeasleyBee (@GBeasleybee) February 1, 2020

He has a 95% approval from Republicans. 🤔 — Evets 2 (@evets_2) February 1, 2020

So when the polling says he has a 95% approval rating amongst the Republican Party, is your target audience the remaining 5%? I don't know if the remaining 5% hate him with the fire of a million suns like the Bulwark editors but best wishes — Bev J (@ESprite2315) February 1, 2020

Since Trump enjoys over 90% approval in the GOP what’s the real main reason Never Trump exists — Conservative Thought Leader™️ (@BigJebBos) February 1, 2020

Narrator: Be a part of Conservative inc that is committed to surrender and regaining our position as the influential minority. — RC&Redskins (@Dudleyland) February 1, 2020

pic.twitter.com/xbl2vyo33Q — Julie H Wright✝️⭐️⭐️⭐️ Text TRUMP to 88022 (@juliew38138) February 1, 2020

NEWSFLASH NeverTrump never mattered — Kate “Whistleblower Eric Ciaramella” Tyler (@verykate45) February 1, 2020

What happened to you, Carpenter?? Seriously. I mean what horrendous thing happened?? And don’t use the name Trump. — Penny Swalwell (@PennySwalwell) February 1, 2020

Take up coding. — RNR Connecticut (@RNRConnecticut) February 1, 2020

Next stop – @voxdotcom — "By the book" is a bit of a tell, no? (@FollowFew1) February 1, 2020

Ha ha ha ha pic.twitter.com/Y4du76wTnc — BMP (@BlMarketParade) February 1, 2020

NeverTrump hasn’t mattered since 11/9/16 — Bryan SnarkyGenius Matthews (@BryGuy59er) February 1, 2020

"CNN Conservative" comes out as full Bulwark and writes a column talking about how the Full Bulwarks are going to make Kristols wet dream come true — kc2fargo (@kc2fargo) February 1, 2020

I woke up and wondered 'What's not a thing?' and now I know — 🏳️‍🌈Miro🏳️‍🌈Slav🇧🇬. Soon🇺🇸 (@gaydraka) February 1, 2020

Hard Pass… — MICK (@MICK03754680) February 1, 2020

Help conserve conservatism by sending this country over the Socialism cliff to keep Donald Trump from implementing conservative policies. — Daniel (@ddwalk34) February 1, 2020

Trump represents Conservative values. I get that his behavior is aggressive, his tweets are sometimes petty, etc…. But he makes presidential decisions in alignment w/ what Conservatives want: economy, jobs, pro-life, pro-military, pro-family, pro-#2A — Lee Jones (@SpokenRealism) February 1, 2020

"NeverTrump" is more insignificant than ever. No influence. — John Sitkiewicz (@Jrock41S) February 1, 2020

There are more flat earthers than NeverTrump republicans. — Not Mark (@SteveRight3) February 1, 2020

Absolutely delusional. It's the only word I can think to describe the notion that so-called conservatives can actively want the Socialists from the DNC to take over the presidency. — Bravo Charlie Mike (@brent_maz) February 1, 2020

I was reluctant in 2016. Not now in 2020. Economy is good. Trade deals are good. Terrorists are dead. Border security. So why would this moderate republican vote for a socialist. — Dave (@daveman19802) February 1, 2020

I was for Cruz in 2016 as well. Never Trump ended on election day. Trump has done a lot better job than I expected & has proven to be to right of most the useless DC GOP which did little with 2 years of power. Trump deserves to be reelected over cultural Marxist Left. — BearNJ (@jimbearNJ) February 1, 2020

What an interesting and unique take. I don't think the Bulwark has had an opinion like this printed before — WWIII Lieutenant (@DribblingExca) February 1, 2020

Oh. — It's still 2016 apparently (@jtLOL) February 1, 2020

When he captures 40-42 states in November will you write another piece explaining what happened? You guys think you’ve got some sort of influence. But the problem is that the CONSERVATIVE base is with him. And are growing the base by the day… — Kevin McCullough (@KMCRadio) February 1, 2020

In its dedicated aversion to reality this is perfectly on brand for the Bulwark. https://t.co/CKhoEKpHyD — Varad Mehta (@varadmehta) February 1, 2020

"Democratic turnout in 2020 is going to be off the charts." Someone's still laboring under the fallacy that a high turnout election guarantees Trump loses. https://t.co/SW4jztVagE — Varad Mehta (@varadmehta) February 1, 2020

He's at 90% approval in the GOP. Is there a bloc who doesn't like him? Sure. But they were likely functional Democrats already (i.e., Romney-Clinton voters). The 90% figure is the telling one. Don't look to the GOP for anti-Trump brigades. https://t.co/SW4jztVagE pic.twitter.com/5cgTApTXYu — Varad Mehta (@varadmehta) February 1, 2020

Trump's GOP approval is 89% in the latest CBS poll, 94% in Quinnipiac, 86% in ABC/WaPo, 91% in Fox News and CNN, 90% in Monmouth, and 88% in Gallup. I'd say that's close to 90%. Also, Fox News is an outlier on removal and the H2Hs have narrowed recently. https://t.co/SW4jztVagE pic.twitter.com/MdhXGxUdQx — Varad Mehta (@varadmehta) February 1, 2020

I really lose respect for people who cherry pick poll data like this. — Varad Mehta (@varadmehta) February 1, 2020

Is a contest to see who can over-interpret the Beto-Cruz race, the Resistance or NeverTrump. Also, if you want to cite actual bad GOP results in Texas, how about the lost House seats or the downballot municipal wipeout in Houston? https://t.co/SW4jztVagE pic.twitter.com/xqdJFrefQG — Varad Mehta (@varadmehta) February 1, 2020

This is amazing. It's like she just looked at the vote margins in Florida and decided the Republicans barely won races they were supposed to win by ten poitns or something. And I'm supposed to take this "analysis" seriously? https://t.co/SW4jztVagE pic.twitter.com/rCJsxwCRRW — Varad Mehta (@varadmehta) February 1, 2020

What is the point of going full D? To be trustees in the Bernie re-education camps? The progressives will never let them near real power or influence. — Commodore Matt Decker, MIA (@CdreMattDecker) February 1, 2020

Eventually, The Bulwark will be made up entirely of what I like to call "MSNBC Republicans." — TonyWendice (@tonywendice1954) February 1, 2020

Never underestimate Never Trumpers sense of self importance. — Brett J. Talley (@brettjtalley) February 1, 2020

As we said, we’d bet there are a lot of 2016 NeverTrumpers who are fully on board with Trump 2020, even more so because of the impeachment sham.

