Move over, Don Lemon, Wajahat Ali, and Rick Wilson. You might have had a hysterical giggle fit over the rubes in America scoffing at the elites with their reading and geography, but you left out NeverTrumper Tom Nichols, who also has something to say about a fair number of Americans. It seems they’d be fine being ruled by Russia or China as long as they had beer, porn, snacks, and sports channels.

This seems odd coming from someone who will be ice-cold in his determination to show up at the polls and vote against President Trump, even if it means pulling the level for a socialist like Bernie Sanders who literally honeymooned in the Soviet Union.

