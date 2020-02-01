Move over, Don Lemon, Wajahat Ali, and Rick Wilson. You might have had a hysterical giggle fit over the rubes in America scoffing at the elites with their reading and geography, but you left out NeverTrumper Tom Nichols, who also has something to say about a fair number of Americans. It seems they’d be fine being ruled by Russia or China as long as they had beer, porn, snacks, and sports channels.

Feels like a fair number of Americans would be fine with Chinese or Russian rule as long as there was beer, porn, snacks, and sports channels – and if they felt their new overlords were not looking down on them for trading liberty for beer, porn, snacks, and sports channels. — Tom Nichols (@RadioFreeTom) January 31, 2020

This seems odd coming from someone who will be ice-cold in his determination to show up at the polls and vote against President Trump, even if it means pulling the level for a socialist like Bernie Sanders who literally honeymooned in the Soviet Union.

Keep on Snobbin', Tommy! — Nick Searcy, REVERED LEADER & FILM & TV STAR (@yesnicksearcy) February 1, 2020

They traded their liberty instead of

*squints

voting for a communist — Kieran (@KieranEleison) February 1, 2020

This is rich from someone saying he's going to vote for a communist. — Mark the Magnificent (@MarkJDietl) February 1, 2020

He says as he says he'll back how Sanders, who will overturn how many amendments? — Well Redneck (@WellRedneck) February 1, 2020

I'll take never-trump tears over beer any day. — David Paul (@HarleyDavid66) February 1, 2020

Hyperbole is your strong suit. — You Wish (@MyAlteredEgo) February 1, 2020

Seems like you'd be fine with it too as long as it wasn't Trump. I'm not sure this is the burn you think it is, Sir. — MarySueVader (@llcthecableguy) February 1, 2020

Yes and they love Bernie — Legal Immigrant – Mittens is a creep (@1776Legal) February 1, 2020

You're literally telling people to vote for the guy who thinks the Soviets were the good guys. The guy who constantly makes excuses for tyrannical dictatorships which crush their own people when said people deign to protest not having enough to eat. — LordWoodstoneAlt (@AltWoodstone) February 1, 2020

Yikes dude. I think most of us are not looking for an overlord of any stripe. — Dog guy (@Catsorange1) February 1, 2020

dude you're legit off you're rocker — Pareto (@par3t0wl) February 1, 2020

Feels like a fair number of Americans would be fine with Chinese or Russian rule as long as abortion was legal up to the point of delivery, and their victim's studies degree was free. — Coalcracker (@CrackingCoal) February 1, 2020

But if the Russians or Chinese said they'd get rid of Trump, you'd be completely on board with their rule. — Victor Tango Kilo (@GenghisKhet) February 1, 2020

What liberties have I lost with increasingly strict constructionist courts? Enlighten us. Those most intent on infringing on my first and second amendment rights these days are Dems. — Harold Stickeehans (@StickeeNotes) February 1, 2020

Yeah, my 'overlord' is a solid PPO plan I'm not trading for some crap-ass government cattle veterinarian and more of my money oppressing my wallet. The horrors. — Rachel 🐶💙🇺🇸 (@RaychelTania) February 1, 2020

It’s like Democrats suddenly feel they’re living in the Warsaw Ghetto, and they’re all valiant freedom fighters. It’s kind of amusing. Mostly, though, it’s sad to see the Left choking on their own hyperbole. The kids are alright, Tom. — Christine Flowers (@flowerlady61) February 1, 2020

Checking my diary, it appears that beer, porn, snacks, and sports channels were also present during the Obama administration. Also, I don't think "antifa" seems interested in sports. This is a generalization based on noted body types and relative conditioning/coordination. — PBNorth (@PBNorth12) February 1, 2020

Have you considered therapy, Tom? You too can be helped. — Brian McWilliams (@BrianMacWill) February 1, 2020

Without pointless condescension, you'd just be one long static hiss. — Falcon has the flu 😷 – ✝ 🇺🇸 ☕ (@anagilefalcon) February 1, 2020

Related: