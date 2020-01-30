John McCormack reports for National Review that the Virginia Senate deadlocked 20-20 Wednesday on legislation that would repeal some modest restrictions on abortions, but Lieutenant Governor Justin Fairfax voted to break the tie and pass the legislation.

The state of Virginia will no longer mandate that only doctors can perform abortions, now permitting nurse practitioners and physician's assistants to perform abortions.https://t.co/n2JeKnVQ7a — Ellen Carmichael (@ellencarmichael) January 30, 2020

Abortion advocates are always telling the rest of us how simple the procedure is, so why require a doctor?

McCormack writes:

Senate Bill 733 would remove Virginia’s requirement that only doctors may perform abortion in order to allow physicians assistants and nurse practitioners to perform abortions…. The bill retains Virginia’s requirement that an abortionist obtain the “informed written consent of the pregnant woman” seeking an abortion, but it repeals the requirement to perform an ultrasound and offer the woman an opportunity to see the ultrasound. Senate Bill 733 also lowers the medical standards for abortionists: Facilities that “perform five or more first trimester abortions per month” will no longer be classified “as hospitals for the purpose of complying with regulations establishing minimum standards for hospitals.”

Why would abortion advocates oppose performing an ultrasound — it’s just a clump of cells. A doctor wouldn’t hesitate to show you an X-ray of your broken arm before tending to it.

I cannot understand this ghoulish American obsession with abortion. If only the enlightened leftists who promulgate unregulated abortions understood how the rest of the world sees us on this issue. — Ellen Carmichael (@ellencarmichael) January 30, 2020

Meanwhile, just over the border in Washington, D.C., city council members are pushing a resolution that would effectively end any health, safety or sanitation baseline standards for abortion providers in the city. — Ellen Carmichael (@ellencarmichael) January 30, 2020

"Municipal regulations such as sanitary condition requirements, reporting victims of abuse, functioning sewage systems, administration of medication, and medical staffing would no longer stand," @StudentsforLife says in a statement.https://t.co/QI58enjPno — Ellen Carmichael (@ellencarmichael) January 30, 2020

Excellent, now you only need a Bridge Program 4 year degree to legally murder children! — Honkliachi (@honkliachi) January 30, 2020

Pick me pick me i wanna hoover an embryo. — Michael Gore (@mdgore1000) January 30, 2020

What’s the standard? Anyone who owns a clothes hanger? — vizz504 (@vizz504) January 30, 2020

Or a Shop Vac — michael maranello (@maranello69) January 30, 2020

One step away from tattoo shops. — Because I'm Bob, that's why! (@BobWiersema) January 30, 2020

What a progressive paradise! Drive-thru abortions are coming soon. I bet they'll even unveil a new delivery service where you can have abortion vans come to your home or meet you in the parking lot of your local grocery store on those day when you don't want to be inconvenienced. — Nick Papagiorgio ⚛️ (@SubmitToGravity) January 30, 2020

Soon in Virginia you will be able to get an abortion at your express oil change. Nothing says choice like having your baby crushed while they check the fluids in the car. #progressive — Hawkfire (@AHawkfire) January 30, 2020

Surprised they aren't producing kits so the expectant mother can do it — telboyAFC (@justbrowsing681) January 30, 2020

Give it time. — Andra Marquardt (@almarquardt) January 30, 2020

Gov Coonman supports infanticide. It's not a surprise. This is who the left is — Habitual Linestepper (@FergusFSU) January 30, 2020

We’ll make sure to use the picture of him in his pussy hat instead of blackface to accompany this post.

Considering that Governor Northam openly supports #Infanticide, it's not hard to believe that his government would lesson restrictions to make infanticide that much easier. #TotalDepravity — Naturally Contrarian (@Indiana_Patriot) January 30, 2020

So much for "safe", in "safe and rare". I guess it's appropriate as "rare" was thrown out the window too. — Ben Peterson (@jazzfan71) January 30, 2020

so we can expect more kermit gosnell type of abortions? — The Daniel (@Nwo_slave) January 30, 2020

Sure sounds like it.

Anyone can kill a baby but only people with licenses can buy a defense weapon. Ridiculous — Irv Smith (@IrvSmith61) January 30, 2020

But only a federally licensed gun dealer will be able to legally transfer a firearm between you and your neighbor of 20-years. https://t.co/Dda0wHT2nj — Cam Edwards (@CamEdwards) January 30, 2020

Just another example of the left taking. They take the right to life from babies, take freedom of religion and speech from conservatives and Christians, and take the right to bear arms from law abiding citizens. This is all for the purpose of controlling Americans. Disgraceful. — jcope (@jtcope4) January 30, 2020

Lower barriers of entry for abortion but not a legitimate business? Socialism sucks. — Henry Carmichael (@ACSPking94) January 30, 2020

Its perverse. — Patrick Grattan (@PatrickGrattan) January 30, 2020

Related: