If there’s a prize for wish-casting during the Senate impeachment trial it would go to conservative blogger Jennifer Rubin, who actually thinks Joe Biden is praying to be called to testify about Ukraine and Burisma (he’s not) and imagines speech bubbles over Justice John Roberts’ head saying what she wants to hear.

We haven’t checked in on Chelsea Handler in a while, but she has an interesting fantasy too: the framers of the Constitution crash the impeachment trial to tell the Republicans what a scumbag President Trump is, only to be ignored.

The framers of the Constitution could come down from the sky, walk into Congress and tell everyone what a scumbag DONALD trump is, and that yes, he should be removed from office—and Republicans would say the framers have never been credible, and they’re mad because they died. — Chelsea Handler (@chelseahandler) January 29, 2020

Or they could come down and say WTF? This isn’t what we meant! Policy you don’t like is not impeachable! — BDM (@Uncle_Batman_67) January 29, 2020

They “could” but they wouldn’t because they’d agree that this wasn’t remotely impeachable. They’d also tell Democrats to stop trying to do this to influence the upcoming November election. — Jason Riley💎 (@OMGROFLOLJK) January 29, 2020

The framers would have arrested everyone involved in this coup and hanged them by now. Careful what you wish for. — JimBob's tired (@JRA17122494) January 30, 2020

If they came down, there wouldn't be a Democrat or a RINO left, they would have executed them for Treason — Gorvin (@gorvin1971) January 30, 2020

The framers could tell Democrats they are committing TREASON by attempting a coup and they would still be screaming otherwise. — Daniel Jackson (@Acended) January 30, 2020

Actually no they wouldn't. They would see what a circus this has been and scold the losing side, your side. — David Batarseh (@SactownsPhinest) January 29, 2020

The framers would be absolutely appalled with what the Democrats are doing… the framers would be appalled at this partisan charade… — GARY HAUCH (@GaryHauch) January 29, 2020

Keep going Trump! The radical liberal loons are imploding! — Rob Dunleavy (@dunleavy_rob) January 29, 2020

How many cocktails have you had today? — Fred who loves USA (@tdflowsmart) January 29, 2020

Oh honey. You’re so delusional. — lisa everage (@leverage116) January 29, 2020

Finally you get it. They ain’t impeaching him. It is strictly a party thing. — Mike Sutton (@dukeblue24) January 30, 2020

You know nothing about the men who founded this country — Ben (@bendur6) January 30, 2020

I have yet to read any evidence that can bring impeachment. Generalizations do not prove or disprove anything. Maybe the framers should cover the articles of impeachment? — JL KING (@cubs_21) January 29, 2020

the framers of the Constitution could go on & on about tyranny of the majority, opposition to popular vote selection of president, & Dems would still insist Hillary won the election & we should eliminate Electoral method — Dog's Best Friend ⭐️⭐️⭐️ (@alcamus21) January 30, 2020

The framers would also be shocked to learn that Handler could vote.

When did you give up comedy? — paulyballgame 🇮🇹 (@paulyballgame) January 29, 2020

Related: