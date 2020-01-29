If there’s a prize for wish-casting during the Senate impeachment trial it would go to conservative blogger Jennifer Rubin, who actually thinks Joe Biden is praying to be called to testify about Ukraine and Burisma (he’s not) and imagines speech bubbles over Justice John Roberts’ head saying what she wants to hear.

We haven’t checked in on Chelsea Handler in a while, but she has an interesting fantasy too: the framers of the Constitution crash the impeachment trial to tell the Republicans what a scumbag President Trump is, only to be ignored.

The framers would also be shocked to learn that Handler could vote.

