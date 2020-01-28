Journalists have been put through the wringer during the Senate impeachment trial. They, and even celebrities like Impeachment Task Force member Alyssa Milano, had to surrender their phones and go through a metal detector. Then they actually had their IDs checked — all to end up in pen where they couldn’t chase the solemn and somber senators down the hallway and into the elevator.

GOP senators are leaving their lunch and walking to the Senate floor. Reporters are stuck in pens so the senators are able to ignore our shouted questions unless they voluntarily stop pic.twitter.com/fPYpEWdqPq — Jeremy Herb (@jeremyherb) January 27, 2020

That red velvet rope reminded a lot of people of the rope lines presidential candidate Hillary Clinton used to corral reporters and keep them from getting too close to her highness as she paraded down the street.

But now that both sides have wrapped up their cases, it looks like the reporters have finally been set loose. Bloomberg’s Steven Dennis reports:

Senate Republicans all heading in the direction of Mitch McConnell's office. Probably most important moment of the trial so far happening now behind closed doors. — Steven Dennis (@StevenTDennis) January 28, 2020

Our reporters remain penned and unable to follow senators down the hall to ask them questions even though the trial is over for the day. — Steven Dennis (@StevenTDennis) January 28, 2020

That’s a shame. It’s a dangerous time to tell the truth in America.

Update: Reporters have been let out of their pens. — Steven Dennis (@StevenTDennis) January 28, 2020

Worst news I've heard all day https://t.co/SL2neoJJRQ — Comfortably Smug (@ComfortablySmug) January 28, 2020

Spotted: Very tired reporters at the Schiff press conference. — Steven Dennis (@StevenTDennis) January 28, 2020

OK, now we actually feel bad for them, but at least they’ve been set loose.

The race is on

Here comes pride up the backstretch

Heartaches moving to the inside

My tears are holding back

Trying not to fall — Belle Boite (@BelleBoite1) January 28, 2020

30-50 feral reporters — Mike (@mousedroppings) January 28, 2020

Dear God. Free range reporters. — Angie (@AngieS1980) January 28, 2020

That's disappointing — Chris (@ChrisMears00) January 28, 2020

This is worse than the coronavirus news. — Would you follow me if I were baby yoda? (@ThatchHD) January 28, 2020

Put em back in. — BirdGang19 (@bird_gang18) January 28, 2020

This is HORRIBLE LOCK THEM BACK UP — Sword of Damocles (@inappros) January 28, 2020

Godammit. They’re going to feed. — Benevolent Soylord 𓆏🦀🔮🧪 (@Soylent_Lament) January 28, 2020

They can get to their mics and secure their places in the Liberal Hack tournament. — Merianna🌟🌟🌟 (@merianna59) January 28, 2020

I’m sorry this is happening to us. — Davis (@GIass_Onion) January 28, 2020

But how will we get a chance to pet them now? — Sal Calleros (@salcalleros) January 28, 2020

PUT THEM BACK IN, NOW — Plato's Pupil (@effingaristotle) January 28, 2020

