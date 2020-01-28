“What can Hunter Biden tell us about the president’s obstruction of Congress?” asked Sen. Chuck Schumer Tuesday while once again insisting the idea of some sort of witness swap for John Bolton was off the table. Schumer has a point — Hunter Biden can’t tell the Senate anything about President Trump’s “obstruction of Congress” because it’s a bogus article of impeachment and a placeholder for a crime the House impeachment managers couldn’t find.

From our perspective, it’s the House impeachment managers who are looking for a shiny object to divert attention from the fact that their articles of impeachment in no way rise to the level of high crimes and misdemeanors. Today, Bolton is that shiny object.

What’s the liberal logic? If Hunter Biden is innocent, surely he’d want to take the stand and prove his innocence. So would Joe.

