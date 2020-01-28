We all know that Washington Post conservative blogger Jennifer Rubin is eagerly awaiting a conviction in the Senate and the removal of Donald Trump as president. She’s already called Rep. Adam Schiff’s opening statement “the most brilliant legal presentation I have heard” and she literally thanked God she was alive to hear Schiff speak over the course of the impeachment trial.

That, of course, means that the White House legal team must have been a hot mess, right? Imagine if they ever had to argue in front of a real judge.

can you imagine if Sekulow and Cipollone had to try a case in front of a real judge? bhahaahhahahahaha — Jennifer Rubin (@JRubinBlogger) January 28, 2020

My God. You're hustling us, right? — Ron Coleman (@RonColeman) January 28, 2020

Sekulow argued the Pleasant Grove City v. Summum case in front of the SUPREME COURT and won a unanimous verdict. But hey, it's the Trump team that's uneducated! https://t.co/7fb3c97l6q — Undercover Huber (@JohnWHuber) January 28, 2020

Also Cipollone was a partner on the SCOTUS case of Compucredit v Greenwood in 2012 for Kirkland and Ellis, which he won — Undercover Huber (@JohnWHuber) January 28, 2020

Also, Chief Justice Roberts – currently presiding over the impeachment trial – was one of the SCOTUS justices that Sekulow argued in front of for that case. This Rubin tweet is so stupid we're all dumber for having seen it. — Undercover Huber (@JohnWHuber) January 28, 2020

That’s no surprise.

Sekulow has tried cases in front of the Supreme Court, you dimwit. — Penny Swalwell (@PennySwalwell) January 29, 2020

Huh … on his website, he says he’s argued 12 times before the U.S. Supreme Court.

Research is an option. — Anne (@fiscon_soclib) January 28, 2020

Are you high? Sekulow has tried multiple cases in front of the Supreme Court. — yrj77s (@stlmcfc) January 28, 2020

Pretty sure Sekulow has argued several times in front of the Supreme Court. — Czechmate (@JaneyEJones857) January 28, 2020

Sekulow literally won a unanimous verdict at Supreme Court… — Vaiv (@Vaiv71738794) January 29, 2020

Sekulow alone has argued a dozen cases before the Supreme Court, winning 9 of them. The Washington Post is really having a banner time. https://t.co/7tYi3FaWSg — Erick Erickson (@EWErickson) January 29, 2020

You can't be this Dense? Can you? Sekulow has argued a dozen cases before the Supreme Court, including helping Jews for Jesus win a First Amendment case in 1987 over their right to pass out pamphlets in an airport, delivering a 1997 win for students’ — Georgia (@DGC_2020) January 28, 2020

right to form Christian clubs on campuses, and, most recently, winning a 2009 case holding that governments can choose to display privately funded monuments, including of the Ten Commandments, on public property. Just do this Jen…. 🤦 — Georgia (@DGC_2020) January 28, 2020

How can someone as dumb as you have a blue checkmark? Chief Justice John Roberts is not only a real judge but sits at the pinnacle above all other judges, thus the title Chief Justice. — MDWoj⭐️⭐️⭐️#MAGA#TRUMP2020 (@WojMd) January 28, 2020

I thought John Roberts was a real judge…but maybe not. — Mme Liberal Hack Curie (@MmeScience) January 28, 2020

Haven't you noticed that Chief Justice is presiding over the trial?

You're either incompetent or extremely biased. Or both. — Miro Tokarczyk (@miroslavtok) January 28, 2020

Why is the Chief Justice of The Supreme Court just a lawn ornament? How does that make any sense? — Bob Anderson (@rwa_) January 28, 2020

I still say that whoever is posting as Jennifer Rubin is impersonating her. Perhaps a three-year old playing with a keyboard or phone. Her recent tweets included the in-depth observations, "Kaboom," and "Oof." — TheLegalBrain (@TheLegalBrain1) January 29, 2020

Could you imagine if Jennifer Rubin applied for a job with a legitimate media outlet. bwhahahaaha — Rabid Dolphin (@G3odesic) January 28, 2020

Imagine @JRubinBlogger in front of a real editor. Bwahahaha — Jim Smith (@1xtrachromo) January 28, 2020

Can you imagine if @JRubinBlogger wrote a decent blog? 🤷 — Georgia (@DGC_2020) January 28, 2020

Could you imagine if @JRubinBlogger had to work for an honest newspaper? — Comey Goin' to Jail (@DavidVFarrell) January 29, 2020

Wouldn’t it be funny if the House would have done their job and subpoenaed Bolton 🤷‍♀️ — Elise (@et9028) January 28, 2020

Can you imagine the Democrat House managers trying a case in front of a real judge. — stephen kelch (@stepkelch) January 28, 2020

A real judge would not have allowed almost all the House managers’ witnesses’ testimony, because hardly any of it was firsthand. It was all hearsay except for Sondland’s testimony. — Finbar McAllister (@FinbarMcAllist1) January 28, 2020

The judge would toss this joke of a case in a heartbeat. — Duopianos (@stgreene61) January 28, 2020

Everything you say is absurd. https://t.co/ldUvVTWVMt — Matt Whitlock (@mattdizwhitlock) January 29, 2020

