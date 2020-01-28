We all know that Washington Post conservative blogger Jennifer Rubin is eagerly awaiting a conviction in the Senate and the removal of Donald Trump as president. She’s already called Rep. Adam Schiff’s opening statement “the most brilliant legal presentation I have heard” and she literally thanked God she was alive to hear Schiff speak over the course of the impeachment trial.

That, of course, means that the White House legal team must have been a hot mess, right? Imagine if they ever had to argue in front of a real judge.

That’s no surprise.

Huh … on his website, he says he’s argued 12 times before the U.S. Supreme Court.

Trending

Related:

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: impeachment trialJay SekulowJennifer RubinJohn RobertsPat Cipollonereal judgesSupreme Court