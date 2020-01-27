We keep checking Aaron Rupar’s Twitter bio and it consistently says that he’s a journalist for Vox. Thanks to Twitter, we get to hear all of his hot takes, not just the ones that make the website. Take, for example, this tweet showing just how close President Trump’s tweet in honor of Kobe Bryant is to Barack Obama’s tweet. They’re “remarkably similar,” both making note of his young age and the tragic death of his daughter.

Trump’s tweet about Kobe is remarkably similar to Obama’s pic.twitter.com/o19rmexieH — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) January 27, 2020

In case you can’t read those:

Kobe was a legend on the court and just getting started in what would have been just as meaningful a second act. To lose Gianna is even more heartbreaking to us as parents. Michelle and I send love and prayers to Vanessa and the entire Bryant family on an unthinkable day. — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) January 26, 2020

Kobe Bryant, despite being one of the truly great basketball players of all time, was just getting started in life. He loved his family so much, and had such strong passion for the future. The loss of his beautiful daughter, Gianna, makes this moment even more devastating…. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 26, 2020

OK, serious question: Does Barack Obama actually tweet from the @BarackObama account now? Because it used to be his former campaign team, with the caveat that any tweets written by Obama himself would be followed by his initials, -bo. We’re guessing it’s all his now that the Obama Bros. have moved on to other projects.

Rupar’s tweet about Trump’s tweet being like Obama’s tweet is remarkably similar to other, equally stupid tweets. pic.twitter.com/GdhNKhnuo1 — Christopher J. Scalia (@cjscalia) January 27, 2020

Wow, people say similar things during a time of unexpected loss when there's so little comfort to offer, case solved by Law & Order: Aaron https://t.co/HswtBPPw15 — Anthony Bialy (@AnthonyBialy) January 28, 2020

Dude you need to chill the hell out for once in your life — Caleb Hull (@CalebJHull) January 27, 2020

I conveniently highlighted all the parts that make these tweets "remarkably similar." pic.twitter.com/4jS7sa6i3H — neontaster (@neontaster) January 27, 2020

What is this guy smoking? — neontaster (@neontaster) January 27, 2020

"Wow I can't believe both of them said he was a great player who died too young and that it's worse because his daughter died too. PLAYGERIZM!!!" — neontaster (@neontaster) January 27, 2020

Years ago I watched as my mother lost both her parents & 1 of her sons in less than a year. I remember reading the sympathy cards that came in. Soooo many of them were 'remarkably similar' in tone & words. Guess people were stealing other people's sentiments even then. Sit down. — D. Crandall (@twifan_nana) January 27, 2020

I despise Trump as much as anyone else, but this just seems unnecessary. Condolences from different people are going to have similarities, and in this case it isn't that different that what I myself though when I heard his daughter was in the crash. Let's just let this one go. — Denny Dorko (@dennydorko) January 27, 2020

OMG – you’ve got a tragedy like this and are desperately trying to politicize it. The highlights of Kobe’s life are basketball and his family. What a coincidence for anyone wishing to express condolences to happen across those points. This is in very poor taste right now. — Dan Claymore (@dclaymore) January 27, 2020

Sports legend dies tragically w/his beautiful daughter. Idk how many different ways you can express condolences about this subject. Please be decent and put away the TDS for the night. — Bleu Cheque (@DKCMOM1) January 27, 2020

Wow. Great catch. Two guys can have the same feelings and word them very differently… like they just did. — YepYepItsMe (@YepYepItsMe1) January 27, 2020

This ain’t it chief — becky mayo (@justanurse25) January 27, 2020

Jesus Christ, Rupar — PopeYeetimus (@PYeetimus) January 27, 2020

I dont like the guy either but cmon. This is bordering on genuine insanity — 🇭🇰RoonKolos🏳️‍🌈 ‽ #ShantaeForSmashDLC (@RoonKolos) January 27, 2020

You are basically Alex Jones — Millennial Scum (@MillScumMehh) January 27, 2020

They say they found a tapeworm in a guy's brain. You want his number? — Ron Coleman (@RonColeman) January 27, 2020

Get help. — JGaraf (@JGaraf) January 27, 2020

Get some help, bud. My wife and I made the same observation – despite having an incredible career, he was only 41 – just getting started on the next chapter of his life. You're a maniac. — 🍸🍷🥃Vadameer Pluten🍸🍷🥃 (@liekitis) January 27, 2020

Seriously? — Somewhere on the libertarian spectrum (@natehansen42) January 27, 2020

Except for the parts that are different, they're identical. — Berty McDougalℹ🇬🇪🇻🇦🇺🇸 (@GodfreyBouillon) January 27, 2020

