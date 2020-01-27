We keep checking Aaron Rupar’s Twitter bio and it consistently says that he’s a journalist for Vox. Thanks to Twitter, we get to hear all of his hot takes, not just the ones that make the website. Take, for example, this tweet showing just how close President Trump’s tweet in honor of Kobe Bryant is to Barack Obama’s tweet. They’re “remarkably similar,” both making note of his young age and the tragic death of his daughter.

In case you can’t read those:

OK, serious question: Does Barack Obama actually tweet from the @BarackObama account now? Because it used to be his former campaign team, with the caveat that any tweets written by Obama himself would be followed by his initials, -bo. We’re guessing it’s all his now that the Obama Bros. have moved on to other projects.

