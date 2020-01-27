As Twitchy reported in late December, a machete-wielding maniac broke into a Rabbi’s home in Monsey, New York during a Hanukkah celebration and stabbed five people.

There were plenty of hot takes in the media downplaying the attack on Jews. NBC News fact-checker Erin Biba called the stabbings “complicated.” Vox noted that the stabbing took place “after a string of possible anti-Semitic attacks in the region.” Possible?

Federal prosecutors in Manhattan charged Grafton Thomas with hate-crime related charges and said he had journals that had anti-Semitic sentiments in them. However, a psychiatrist hired to evaluate Thomas says he’s incompetent to stand trial on those hate crime charges.

