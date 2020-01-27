The 2020 Grammys were held Sunday night, but the big news of the 2019 Grammy Award Ceremony was a surprise appearance by former first lady Michelle Obama, who appeared beside Lady Gaga, Jada Pinkett Smith, Alicia Keys, and Jennifer Lopez.

“Whether we like country or rap or rock, music helps us share ourselves: our dignity and sorrows, our hopes and joys. It allows us to hear one another, to invite each other in,” she said.

That was 2019, and on Sunday night, Obama was inducted into the 2020 class of Grammy winners for the audiobook of her memoir, “Becoming.”

That makes one Nobel Prize and three Grammys for the Obamas; Barack Obama was awarded a Grammy for his audiobooks of “Dreams from My Father” and “The Audacity of Hope.”

For what it’s worth, Hillary Clinton also has a Grammy for her spoken-word version of “It Takes a Village.”

We’re not sure where CBS News gets that Obama is inching closer to EGOT (Emmy, Grammy, Oscar, Tony) status. No doubt the Obamas will win an Oscar or Emmy for something that will come out of their production deal with Netflix, but a Tony?

