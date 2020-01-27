The 2020 Grammys were held Sunday night, but the big news of the 2019 Grammy Award Ceremony was a surprise appearance by former first lady Michelle Obama, who appeared beside Lady Gaga, Jada Pinkett Smith, Alicia Keys, and Jennifer Lopez.

“Whether we like country or rap or rock, music helps us share ourselves: our dignity and sorrows, our hopes and joys. It allows us to hear one another, to invite each other in,” she said.

That was 2019, and on Sunday night, Obama was inducted into the 2020 class of Grammy winners for the audiobook of her memoir, “Becoming.”

Michelle Obama wins her first Grammy Award and inches closer to EGOT status https://t.co/9Necn1qCdb pic.twitter.com/qmRem1zYzO — CBS News (@CBSNews) January 27, 2020

That makes one Nobel Prize and three Grammys for the Obamas; Barack Obama was awarded a Grammy for his audiobooks of “Dreams from My Father” and “The Audacity of Hope.”

For what it’s worth, Hillary Clinton also has a Grammy for her spoken-word version of “It Takes a Village.”

We should consider abolishing the Spoken Word Grammy and instead give a random Democratic politician a little statute every two years. Would save everybody some time. https://t.co/PLTjPTz2NB — Alex Griswold (@HashtagGriswold) January 27, 2020

We’re not sure where CBS News gets that Obama is inching closer to EGOT (Emmy, Grammy, Oscar, Tony) status. No doubt the Obamas will win an Oscar or Emmy for something that will come out of their production deal with Netflix, but a Tony?

She won a Grammy. She has not won a Tony, Oscar, or Emmy. CBS frames this as “inches closer to EGOT status”. She has one of four. https://t.co/hKyDXWKw1E — Orange Muppet Energy (Sunny) (@sunnyright) January 27, 2020

Is that not… closer than she was before? — Bryan Rice (@bricey16) January 27, 2020

In much the same way I’m “inching closer” to becoming president by turning 35 — Orange Muppet Energy (Sunny) (@sunnyright) January 27, 2020

“Michelle isn’t EGOT Status: What that says about the rise of systematic racism since 2016” — Jon (@nuancedrioter) January 27, 2020

She's only four victories away from a professional tennis Grand Slam. — Rev Snow (@RevSnow67) January 27, 2020

Yeah, but that's clearly where they're going with this. The Emmy is next for whatever it is she and her husband are putting on Netflix. Then they'll find some way to get her an Oscar and a Tony. Then they'll have those four, and a Nobel. — Old Tom Morris (@OldTom_Morris) January 27, 2020

They need their monarchs — C. E. Shannon (@c0d3breakr_) January 27, 2020

This was the first time she was actually proud of the Grammys. — Tom Muck (@tommuck1961) January 27, 2020

